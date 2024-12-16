‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’, Becomes Nollywood’s Biggest Debut

Share

Award-winning actress and Box Office Queen, Funke Akindele, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with her latest movie release, “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, becoming Nollywood’s biggest debut.

This comes after her sold-out release at a United Kingdom (UK) premiere, which the actress proudly shared on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Funke Akindele shared the groundbreaking history of her latest release, accompanied by a photo showcasing the movie’s impressive debut performance.

The photo revealed impressive box office numbers, with the movie grossing ₦87.8 million on its debut and now surpassing ₦205 million.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude in a post on Instagram, Funke Akindele wrote: “Thank you Lord!!! Thank you Nigeria!!! Thank you!!!!!!!!!”.

