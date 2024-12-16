""" """

New Telegraph

December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’,…

‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’, Becomes Nollywood’s Biggest Debut

Award-winning actress and Box Office Queen, Funke Akindele, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with her latest movie release, “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, becoming Nollywood’s biggest debut.

This comes after her sold-out release at a United Kingdom (UK) premiere, which the actress proudly shared on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Funke Akindele shared the groundbreaking history of her latest release, accompanied by a photo showcasing the movie’s impressive debut performance.

READ ALSO:

The photo revealed impressive box office numbers, with the movie grossing ₦87.8 million on its debut and now surpassing ₦205 million.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude in a post on Instagram, Funke Akindele wrote: “Thank you Lord!!! Thank you Nigeria!!! Thank you!!!!!!!!!”.

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

S’Court Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking Tinubu’s Removal
Read Next

BREAKING: Tinubu Chairs FEC Meeting In Aso Rock
Share
Copy Link
×