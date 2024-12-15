‘Everybody Loves Jennifa’ Shatters Box Office Record With Over N40m

Share

Nigerian Box Office Queen, filmmaker and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s movie, “Everybody Loves Jennifa” has shattered the box office, grossing over N40 million in its opening day.

Funke Akindele has continued to make waves in the movie industry, redefining Nollywood across the world.

Her newly released movie, Everybidy Loves Jenifa, which opened on Friday, December 13th, has become the movie with the biggest opening day for a Nollywood film with ₦45.2M.

Nigerian Box Office disclosed this while rating the movie via its official X handle, saying Funke’s movie opened with over 9,000 admissions.

It further noted that her new movie surpassed that of her previous movie, A Tribe Called Judah, which had 8,870.

All these it noted, are outside of the advanced screening.

READ ALSO:

Nigerian Box Office statement reads: “Everybody Loves Jenifa shattered box office records yesterday. It had the biggest opening day for a Nollywood film with ₦45.2M! ELJ drew 9,409 admissions, surpassing ATCJ’s 8,870 despite not screening at Genesis & missing most of the day at Silverbird Cinemas.

“All of these are outside of the advanced screening.

“Please note that the final figures could be slightly more,”

The movie features some of Nollywood stars, including Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, Stan Nze, among others.

Funke Akindele is a talented, hardworking and dedicated woman who has been consistent in producing captivating and quality movies for decades in Nigeria, and her success does not come as a surprise to many.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"