Nollywood actress and film producer, Funke Akindele has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with her latest film, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” becoming the first Nollywood film to hit $100,000 in diaspora sales.

The talented actress and filmmaker made this disclosure on her official social media handle on Tuesday, December 24, following the movie premiere in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, December 20.

Taking to her Instagram page, Funke expressed gratitude to her fans, cast, colleagues, and the global diaspora community for their unwavering support.

In her heartfelt post, Funke Akindele described the achievement as a collective success, thanking her loyal fanbase, the “Jenifans,” and everyone who contributed to the movie’s journey.

She credited their love and support as the driving force behind this record-breaking success.

The film’s international appeal has garnered widespread attention, with tickets continuing to sell rapidly.

This milestone not only highlights the global potential of Nollywood films but also solidifies Funke Akindele’s position as one of the industry’s leading figures.

The Movie is setting a new benchmark for Nigerian cinema on the global stage.

