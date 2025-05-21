Every Region Has Role To Play In Nat’l Devt – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified food security and regional economic inclusion as the foundational pillars of Nigeria’s path to long-term stability.

He made this known on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the Taraba International Investment Summit 2025, held in Jalingo, where he unveiled plans by his Renewed Hope administration to transform Taraba State into a major hub for agricultural productivity, energy generation, and mineral resource development.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu described Taraba as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial future, noting that the state’s immense potential reflects the nation’s collective aspiration for shared prosperity.

According to a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), the President stated, “Food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability. This is why we have prioritized agriculture as the anchor of our national strategy.”

He praised Taraba’s vast agricultural assets and called for a paradigm shift from subsistence to industrial-scale farming.

“Our farmers must transition from the use of hoes and cutlasses to tractors and harvesters,” he emphasized, adding that modern tools are crucial to feeding Nigeria’s growing population.

Describing Taraba as more than a state with untapped potential, Tinubu highlighted its strategic role in the national economy—particularly in the production of export-grade tea, coffee, and livestock.

“Taraba’s role in this vision is central. From the export-grade tea and coffee grown on its hills to the livestock raised here that feed the nation’s meat industry, this state is an agricultural powerhouse that must be fully harnessed,” he said.

Referencing the Kashimbila Dam—Nigeria’s largest hydroelectric project—Tinubu noted that it stands as “a symbol of what is possible when we dream and deliver.”

However, he warned against over-reliance on raw commodity exports, stressing the need for value addition: “We cannot live on raw produce and unprocessed minerals. What we need are factories to add value, clusters to drive innovation, and industrial parks to convert ideas into impact.”

The President reiterated that every region of Nigeria plays a critical role in national prosperity. “Each region complements the other so profoundly that the deficiency of one is often redeemed by the sufficiency of another. Our ultimate awakening as a nation begins with this realization—that no part of this country can thrive in isolation,” he said.

He added that Taraba’s true value to Nigeria extends beyond its scenic landscapes and fertile soil: “What Taraba offers the nation is more than its breathtaking mountains or fertile valleys—it is a strategic contribution to our shared prosperity.”

President Tinubu also commended Governor Agbu Kefas for his visionary leadership and for convening the summit. “There’s no doubt you have chosen to reshape the destiny of your people. This is a defining moment for Taraba,” he stated.

He assured that the federal government would remain a committed partner in transforming Taraba’s economic potential into measurable progress.

“We are determined to ensure that investment does not remain a tale of Lagos and Abuja alone. We are expanding the map of economic inclusion to include Jalingo, Gembu, Takum, Wukari, Bali, and every enterprising corner of Taraba,” Tinubu affirmed.

