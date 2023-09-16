Every Project I’ve Worked On Has Its Unique Input – Tunji Afolayan

Tunji Afolayan, the CEO of Telegenic Media, has said that every movie project he has worked on so far in his career journey has its unique input based on hardwork and paying special attention to the work.

The award-winning art director, who also directed the epic movie of Jagun Jagun stated this during an exclusive interview with our reporter. While reminiscing on the impact of his role in Jagun Jagun, he said, “The first thing to note is that the story was a very good one.

We had enough time to stimulate the idea we conceived. We started working on the pre-production two months before the shoot. I didn’t do any job in the meantime, I simply focused on Jagun Jagun.” “We had the planning for four months before shooting and we began working on the designs and costumes used for the movie,” he added.

Afolayan disclosed that Jagun Jagun was not his first hit work as an art director, reinforcing that he has worked with notable and experienced film directors like Femi Adebayo, Kemi Atiba, Tunde Kelani and Toyin Abraham, just to mention a few.

Having worked on so many notable projects, Afolayan established that originality is a big deal for him and the team, add- ing that: “We are confident that our team of boundary-pushing artist who challenges the status quo and elevates the craft of art direction will keep changing the narratives.”

Afolayan noted that “For my team, to get the best out of any brief as far as art directing is concerned; we ride on the pedestrian that it has to be a master of cinematic storytelling. We also seek to present visual storytelling by creating spell binding worlds on screen through art.”