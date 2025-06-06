Every Performance Is A Fun Day For Me –Azum

Share

Matilda Azum is a thespian, inspirational writer, producer and stage drama director. She is the CEO of Maty Gold Ventures (MGV), and the Founder of MGV’s Theatre for Value Initiative and Treasures on High Drama Group.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares her experience and her passion for the stage. She also talks about her Theatre for Value Initiative, the idea behind ‘Beyond the Stage’, her seven-hour non-stop inspirational dance and drama production, challenges, and other issues.

What inspired you to pursue a career in acting?

Expression. The desire to be a voice. A voice to reckon with.

How do you prepare for a new character?

I study the personality of the character to be able to understand her body language, mannerism and relationships.

What motivates you to write stories that inspire change?

The need to drive a change for a sane world. A world that seems like Utopian idea but, I really desire it. Somehow, I still believe it is possible, if and only if, at least 70% of the human race can be more selfless.

Can you tell us about the origin of your most impactful work?

My most impactful work for now is the stage Play productions of this current movie that is about to be released. The trailer is currently on our YouTube channel.

The scribbling of the Play script A Flag to follow originated with a nagging question in my heart, and that was, why the endless quests?

The run around, the migration to other country in search of greener pasture, the desire for power and wealth, the desires of the self-acclaimed superpowers to put the other parts of the world under their rulership, the need for more and more, and more, yet no satisfaction seems to be in sights.

Why? And where, what or who really is the flag to follow for true satisfaction? These thoughts and questions gave birth to A Flag to follow.

What are the core values that guide your work and productions?

Simple honesty at all levels of human relationship.

What kind of impact do you hope your writings have on your readers?

Positive. Great positive impact that is strong enough to move us to actions rather than words.

How do you select themes and stories that align with your mission?

By thinking about the people. What is topical. How can we reach the people in times like this…

From your experience, what is the most challenging aspect of producing a stage or film project?

Financing is the most challenging aspect, while working with dishonest and disloyal people is equally challenging too.

What qualities do you look for in collaborators and cast members?

Honesty and ever ready enthusiasms.

What draws you to stage drama as opposed to other forms of performance art?

Stage drama is expressive. You can say anything and different things through drama. And so, to reach more people without having to become a preacher on the pulpit or a diplomat, I chose drama. And my love for dance includes dance in my preference.

How do you work with actors to get the best performances?

Dedication. I dedicate my time to the willing and teachable casts. We go as far as dissecting the Play and characters to get the best interpretation that we are meant to deliver.

What do you hope audiences take away from your productions?

Values. Moral lessons on topical issues.

What is your company’s mission and vision?

Our goal is to be an A-list brand for a consistently standard supply of quality products, entertainment and services to humanity.

We shall produce entertainment properties that will not only entertain our audience, but also educate, edify the minds, inspire and motivate. Our vision lies in this.

How do you stay innovative in a competitive industry?

Just being real and staying true to the vision. And constantly seeking for better ways of expression.

Would you say it was well received? Why?

‘A Flag to Follow’ stage play was well received. We are just about to release the film, so we look forward to feed backs. However, the trailer has so far barely 24hours of its upload attracted 25 positive comments and 35 likes, so I think it will be well received. The messages are relatable. They are topical.

You recently produced a seven-hour nonstop inspirational dance and drama event titled “Beyond the Stage”. What’s the idea behind, and how was it?

‘Seven Hours Beyond the Stage’ was highly experiential, such that I wish we could go at it again soon. The idea was to mark our 7th year of TVI Drama Tours experience with activities that could give back to the society.

We staged different Plays and dances at a zero cost, and we also visited a rehabilitation centre with our very small token, two days after the seven hours.

That was the idea, to give back to the society through what we know how to do best. We also used that seven hours as opportunity to speak against drug abuse as the main theme of the day.

What inspired you to establish this theatre and initiative?

The desire to reach out to the world with value-based messages through dance and drama.

How does your theatre for value promote positive social change?

By focusing on building virtues. Producing value-based Plays and films and making sure that it reaches the target audience. The need to reach the target audience originated TVI drama tours to schools.

And having our work on air helps us to reach millions with ease as well. So, we do our part and hope that changes are taking place in people all over the world.

What impact has your initiative made on the community so far?

From the feedback we have received from our viewers/audience, it is safe to say that it is been positive so far. We hope to maintain that.

What are your future plans for expanding the theatre and its outreach?

I hope to see our production outfit on the frontline of positive and value-based productions across the globe.

So, more plays, feature films, more impactful messages that will continue to touch the core values of the society at large is needed and we hope to do justice. We desire sponsorship and partnership as well, to do more.

What’s your favourite genre of music and why?

Three actually. But first is Christian music because the focus is on God.

How do you handle pressure and criticism in the entertainment industry?

I see critics as agent of growth and so I welcome criticism, however, I can tell between a healthy one and a bad one, so either way it comes, I welcome them.

And as for pressure, one day at a time is the word. We keep moving. The show must go on anyways. I try to keep a clean slate. Ignore lies and accept honest advice and counsels that may come in form of criticism.

What advice would you give aspiring producers?

Every producer should just do themselves. It is okay to emulate good things, especially from people that has gone ahead of you, but try to be original.

Do you. Don’t just start running because everyone around is running. Define you.

Who are your biggest influences and role models in acting?

From the female folks, I actually like Geneveve Nnaji and Mercy Johnson on screen a lot, mummy Joke Silva on stage, and I have always loved RMD’s acting skills on screen for as long as I can remember.

But as for my idea of a role model; none yet. I just enjoy trying to discover me. I am still in the process.

Any regrets?

Nope

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

Yes. Countless times. yet can’t recount any right now.

How did you handle it?

I just take put-offs as part of life.

I believe that what appeals to me may not necessarily appeal to another and so if am embarrassed or rejected at some point, it is just that part of life and should go as it came.

Life goes on. I just simply dust off and look ahead.

How do you unwind?

Every performance is a fun day for me. Aside that, I listen to music and dance behind closed door. And then a good sleep.

