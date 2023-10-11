Every Nigerian Girl Will Realise Their Full Potential, FG Pledges

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu has pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure every girl in Nigeria realises their full potential by making various opportunities available and accessible to them.

Sununu who spoke on Wednesday at an event organised to commemorate the 2023 International Day for the Girl Child in Abuja, said despite the many challenges girls have faced throughout history, they have continued to show resilience, determination, and capacity to overcome adversity.

According to him, through support from the World Bank, the federal government has been able to reach millions of girls with scholarships to girls to remain in school, digital and literacy training, and improved access to nutrition services.

He said: “One noteworthy achievement is the substantial increase in girl enrolment and retention in schools with initiatives like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) which has reached millions of girls across the country, providing them with education and life skills.

“I am happy to inform us that, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Nigeria is expanding the frontiers of girls education with many more states signing on to participate in the AGILE Project.

“This is anchored on the appreciable achievements of the AGILE project which is being supported by a World Bank $500 million loan and its achievements include reaching over 3 million beneficiaries across 7 states, initiating skills and digital literacy training for 6,000 girls, 90,298 girls have received financial incentives (scholarships) to help them stay in school, and 199,921 girls have received scholarships in the first 7 implementing states.

“In the same vein, the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria Project (ANRiN), in collaboration with the World Bank, is improving access to quality nutrition services for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, and young children in 12 states of Nigeria.

“These initiatives, along with others including the Safe School Initiative, are a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every girl child in Nigeria has the opportunity to fulfill her potential, receive quality education, and lead a healthy life. We believe that investing in our girls is not just a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for our nation’s progress and development.

“The impact of these initiatives has been significant, but we recognize that much work remains to be done. Our commitment to the girl child’s welfare and development is unwavering, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every Nigerian girl has the opportunity to realize her full potential.

“In conclusion, the girl child is not just a symbol of hope but a driving force for a brighter and more equitable future. On this International Day for the Girl Child, let us pledge to stand by her side, protect her rights, and empower her to reach her full potential. Together, we can build a world where every girl has the opportunity to shine, and in doing so, we will create a better world for all.”

Representative of the World Bank, Aisha Garba who gave assurances of continued partnership with the government of Nigeria to attain the Sustainable Development Goals, added that her organisation would also continue to work with Nigeria to ensure millions of Nigerian children get the resources and learning aids needed for their education.