Every Nigerian Deserves Quality Health Care – Remi Tinubu

…inaugurates Maryam Abacha Radiotherapy Centre at NHA

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has said every Nigerian deserves to have access to quality healthcare services regardless of their status or circumstances.

The First Lady who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the 25th anniversary of National Hospital, Abuja (NHA), with the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of Quality Services and Expert Care,” maintained that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was fully committed to the well being of Nigerians as well as revitalising healthcare delivery in the country.

Inaugurating the radiotherapy centre at the hospital which was named after former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, she called on all stakeholders to reflect and contribute positively to quality health care by investing more in the cause.

She said: “Every Nigerian deserves quality health care, regardless of their background or circumstances. The Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Tinubu, is committed to rebuilding the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the NHA plays a vital role in ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“As we look to the future, I urge members of staff and management of this great hospital to remain resilient and strive for excellence so that you can continue to positively impact the lives of many that seek qualitative medical care.”

The first lady while acknowledging the role of former first lady Maryam Abacha in establishing the National Hospital, noted that the institution was originally conceived under the Family Support Programme (FSP) to cater to women and children before its mandate was expanded in 1999 to serve as an apex referral hospital for all Nigerians.

“The establishment of this facility would not have been possible without the foresight of the former First Lady, Hajia Maryam Abacha, whose vision, under her national programme, Family Support Programme (FSP), birthed the idea that led to the establishment of a national hospital for Women and Children.

“The mandate of the hospital was later changed in 1999 to serve as an apex referral hospital in Nigeria to cater for all and was renamed the National Hospital, Abuja.

“In the spirit of the anniversary, therefore, the Radiotherapy Centre will be named Mariam Abacha Radiotherapy Centre.”

She lauded the efforts of the coordinating minister of health and social welfare Prof. Muhammad Pate; the hospital’s chief medical director, Prof. Muhammad Raji; and the staff of the NHA for their dedication to improving citizens’ health.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate who noted that the last one-year and a half has recorded tremendous progress, added that Nigeria was on the path of transforming its health sector.

“But there is a lot more to be done and we look forward to building on it in 2025, alongside all the other investments to expand Nigeria’s health infrastructure, to make sure Nigerians are able to afford the medical care and the quality that they deserve.

“And in line with the President’s agenda, we are going to double down and expand the. infrastructure, the equipment, the services, the training of the personnel, and ensure that Nigerians are able to afford high-quality services. We will receive referrals from other hospitals, not only in Nigeria but also from around the West African region, in line with the original vision.”

Commenting on the Doctors in the Diaspora programme, Pate said Nigerian doctors working and living in the diaspora were a huge asset for Nigeria’s health sector.

According to him, the doctors would offer their services for a few weeks at their own cost, while the hospital on its part “provides accommodation and enablement to have the exchange between those in Nigeria who would learn from their experiences abroad, and for those who have come from abroad to learn about our context, and they will go back and contribute in the countries where they are serving.

“Nigerians in diaspora are a huge asset for the health sector, and we call on them to consider how they can contribute in this direction, I think the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital has shown one way that this can be manifested, and we really appreciate what he has done, but also we thank all the diasporans who have volunteered and call many more to volunteer, not only at the National Hospital, but in all our federal tertiary hospitals, so that we come and rebuild this health system that we can all be proud of.”

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Isiaq Salako Adeboye who commended the huge work being done at the federal level, said one of the targets was to bring medical tourism to an end.

“This hospital has been able to place itself squarely within the agenda of the President, to ensure that Nigerians have access to quality health care.

“At the federal level, they’re doing a lot, but a lot still has to be done, and we can see the commitment of the headship of this place, the staff, and the progress that they’re making. We hope that that progress can continue, and everybody can fit in and enjoy.

“Eventually, what we want to see is that there will be no longer medical tourism out of this country. This hospital is strategically positioned, and it can service a lot of premium clients so we expect that going forward, quite a number of our people who otherwise travel abroad for medical care will come to the National Hospital here in Abuja to receive quality care.”

On his part, Chief Medical Director NHA, Prof. Muhammad Mahmud noted that with the CT scan donation from the Japanese government to the Hospital, Nigerians would be able to access high-resolution tests at a very subsidised rate

‘The reason is it has to be maintained. There have to be bills to be paid on it in terms of electricity, consumables and all whatnot and even the staff that are working with this facility. However, the cost will not be so high as to say patients will not be able to afford it.”

The highlight of the event was the planting of trees by the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, to mark her visit to the hospital.

