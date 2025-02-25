Share

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has promised to ensure every Nigerian child has access to quality education in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Aisha who made this promise during her first quarterly meeting with Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), in Abuja, noted that the agency would strive towards strengthening basic education by fostering effective collaboration at national and state levels under her watch.

The UBEC boss regretted that poor coordination and weak partnership between critical stakeholders in the sector with inconsistent collaboration among UBEC, SUBEBs, and State Ministries of Education had resulted in inefficiencies, poor monitoring, and reduced impact of educational interventions.

She said it was imperative to “address persistent challenges such as finances, infrastructure, quality education and relevant learning materials, shortage of teachers and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Recalling her visits to schools in remote villages during her earlier years as an International Development education officer, the UBEC boss said, there was a need to evaluate progress, identify challenges, and chart a new pathway towards achieving an efficient and effective basic education system in Nigeria.

“The poor conditions in many of our schools require all stakeholders to be solution-oriented, action-driven, positive and committed to building a stronger, more efficient system for universal basic education in our country.”

Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Ismaila Adiatu, assured the SUBEB chairmen of the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting quality education to inspire renewed hope, with strong emphasis on prioritizing quality basic education.

He emphasized that the development of the foundational level was essential for the positive impact of the other tiers of the educational system which was why the Federal Ministry of Education was deeply committed to improving teacher quality, enhancing the school environment, ensuring the availability of adequate instructional materials, and implementing an effective quality assurance evaluation system.

Share

Please follow and like us: