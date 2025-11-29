Every Naira Earned Will Be Traceable, Visible, Spent Responsibly – Edun

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has announced the Federal Government’s new technology‑driven revenue management frame‑work, the Revenue Optimisation and Assurance Project (REVOP), saying that the initiative will ensure that “every naira earned by the government would be traceable, visible, and used responsibly.”

The REVOP launch coincided with the introduction of the Federal Treasury Receipt (FTR), a unified, digitally verifiable proof of all payments made into the Federal Government’s account.

Developed by the Federal Ministry of Finance together with the Office of the Accountant‑General of the Federation (OAGF), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), REVOP is positioned as a central pillar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform agenda focused on stabilisation, recovery, and growth.

Speaking to journalists on the benefits of the initiative in Abuja recently, Edun described REVOP as “a unified effort to safeguard every kobo of public revenue through innovation, automation, and accountability,” consolidating all revenue processes into a single technology‑driven architecture that enhances transparency and fiscal discipline.

He add‑ ed that REVOP was designed to identify, collect, reconcile, monitor, and protect government revenues across minis‑ tries, departments, agencies (MDAs), and federal government‑owned enterprises (FGOEs).

“It is our determination to make sure we bring in every single penny. There’s federal government money lying outside the TSA, lying outside of the Central Bank, and it requires enforcement, consensus, and the right use of technology,” Edun stated.

The initiative also serves as the implementing back bone of the government’s Central Billing System (CBS), which went live on October 1st, enabling instant reconciliation of government payments and real‑time visibility for public‑finance managers.

Edun called the system a “game‑changer” for public financial management, capable of eliminating long‑standing inefficiencies and revenue leakages.

Key components, the Revenue Splitting Engine, Treasury Management System, and Revenue Monitoring Dashboard, ensure that every transaction within the government revenue chain is visible, verifiable, and trace‑ able end‑to‑end.

Beyond technical improvements, Edun said REVOP, which was recently launched in Abuja, will restore public confidence in national finances by providing policymakers with accurate, timely intelligence for better decision‑making.

He emphasised that the system marks a shift from paper heavy, reactive practices to a transparent, proactive, technology‑enabled model of financial governance.

“Our goal is simple but vital: every naira earned by the government will be traceable, visible, and used responsibly for the benefit of Nigerians.

REVOP is a bold and practical step toward that vision, one that builds trust, strengthens accountability, and supports sustainable growth,” he said.