Every Lagosian Irrespective Of Status Will Be Covered With Health Insurance – LASHMA

As part of efforts to achieve the second pillar of its THEMES Plus developmental Agenda – Healthcare and Environment – the Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every Lagosian is covered in its health insurance scheme, also known as ILERA EKO.

This is as the agency saddled with the responsibility of managing health insurance services in the state, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), recently won another award as the Global Most Outstanding Health Management Agency.

Organisers of the award, World Quality Alliance, said that the “Agency won the award due to the excellent, improved and quality service delivery in the area of health insurance to the residents of the State.”

Presenting the award to the Agency at the 10th Global Quality Excellence Award 2023 held recently at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, the Administration Manager of Shelter Suites and Hotels Limited, Mr Audu Aliyu, on behalf of World Quality Alliance

congratulated the Agency on the award.

He also noted that ‘LASHMA has been observed not to undermine quality in its service delivery”, stressing that, ‘there is no doubt that once quality is considered high in any organisation, such a company will continue to excel.”

Receiving the Award on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, the Monitoring and Evaluation Manager of LASHMA, Mrs Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, appreciated World Quality Assurance for deeming it fit to recognise the efforts of the Agency in ensuring that the Lagos State Government attains its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reward the Agency with the award.

The Permanent Secretary said that LASHMA would continue to work relentlessly and ensure that no one, irrespective of his or her socio-economic and cultural background in Lagos State, is left behind in the journey to attaining UHC.

While dedicating the award to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ILERA EKO Enrollees and Providers under the Scheme, Dr. Zamba solicited the support of all and sundry to ensure that LASHMA realises its goals.

She said, “LASHMA will continue to work hard to ensure that everybody has Health Insurance in the State, per the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, and that payment of medical bills, out-of-pocket, is reduced to the barest minimum”.

She then called on residents of the State who have not enrolled on ILERA EKO to do so immediately as it is not only affordable, but he added that ‘it is of good quality and gives peace of mind whenever there is any medical challenge.’

Recall that LASHMA had earlier won the Outstanding Health Insurance Company of the Year 2023 Award from Marketing Edge, State Government Health Insurance Scheme of the Year 2023 from the Nigeria HealthCare Excellence Award, and Africa’s Best Health Management Agency of the 2023 Year from African Brands.