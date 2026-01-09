Every Dancer Is A National Treasure –Adefila

Segun Adefila is a renowned choreographer, actor, singer, director and theatre producer. He is the cofounder of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa, and current President of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND). in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Adefila reflects on his career so far, his vision for GOND, challenges and other issues

You’ve mastered multiple artistic disciplines. How do these different practices inform and enhance each other in your creative process?

You know, the culture that produced us as Africans Is synthetic. It’s a congregation of artistic genres. For us in Africa, music, dance, drama, all of these things come together. We don’t separate them. So, there’s hardly any authentic African performance that you will not find music, dance, and acting.

And for a person like me, coming from a rich masquerade tradition, the masquerade is, or let me use a traditional festival, let’s say Osun festival, for instance, the Yeye Osun or Arugba, that’s the votary, are usually just ordinary human beings like everybody. This Yeye Osun is probably a housewife or a trader and a mother. But during the time of the festival, she is transformed. She becomes a whole lot of things at the same time. She becomes a priestess.

Her costume changes; her character, everything changes. The masquerade is also a human being like you and I, a representative of the ancestors. Then the masquerade goes into a mask that has been carved by a sculptor. A visual artist designs the masquerade’s costume.

That’s visual arts for you. In fact, there are some paintings on their faces too, you know, on the mask itself. So that’s visual art. And then the masquerade is a great chanter and a good singer. That’s music for you. Then the masquerade is a dancer. And then the masquerade inflects its voice.

That’s acting, because at that time that human being is no longer a human. That human being has been transformed to be a representative of the ancestors, a voice from the celestial space. So, that’s how these things come naturally to me as an artist. And they call such artist a multidisciplinary artist – where music, dance, drama, acting, all of these things come together. In fact, I have interest in photography as well.

So, yes, it comes naturally with the terrain because of the culture that produced me. It’s not a culture where genres of arts are compartmentalised, like put into different compartments. They come together. My teacher in the university, Bode Osayin, would call it African total theatre. That includes music, dance, drama, and visual arts.

You Co-Founded the Crown Troupe of Africa, which has today emerged as one of the leading theatre companies in Nigeria. What gap in the theatrical landscape were you hoping to fill when you co-founded it?

Anyway, we were young people. We were very green, so we weren’t even looking to fill any gap at all because everything seems filled up already. You know, we had the masters, we had the precursors, we had our trailblazers who had done a whole lot of things, and we wanted to emulate.

We didn’t set out to go and to fill a gap at all. We felt we were gifted, that we had something special to share with the world. And we would not have known that these things were special gifts, but because we were able to see those ahead of us doing it, like “oh, this man sings well, dances well, acts well, okay, I want to do that kind of thing too because I think I have the latent talent to do it.

So we didn’t set out to fill any gap. Today, I’m not sure if we filled any gap, but at least we’ve raised our voices to be heard. We’ve created our artistic works. So it wasn’t about filling the gap.

Can you walk me through the early days of the company?

What were the biggest challenges in establishing it? Ah, that beginning was very, very crazy because if I knew the challenges, maybe I wouldn’t have come there.

It’s like getting into a new space and just diving into that water, not knowing that there are sharks and crocodiles and dangerous animals in the water. So we dived in and then realised that it wasn’t as smooth as we thought it was. Challenges of, is it acceptance? Where are we going to start it from? Is it funding that is still a challenge till today?

You know, anything I talk about, I’ve read the works of masters and I realised that even from the 40s, the 60s, they all faced it. Duro Ladipo, Hubert Ogunde, Wole Soyinka, Fela, and others, they all faced financial constraints that we are dealing with today. And of course the challenges of acceptance.

For instance, I did not, I never studied the arts in secondary school, not for a day. I did not sit in a class to study government, literature or anything; never in my secondary school. Everything came postsecondary school. I was a science student, all through. I was studying physics, chemistry, and of course I was failing it very well, anyway.

So, we got into it, then we started and the challenges came, and we just kept moving. But the beauty of being in a country like ours, being in the society, being in an environment where, because people talk about the harshness and the difficulties of Nigeria, but Nigerians also helped us to get to wherever we are today. We had mentors who opened their arms to us. Of course, we had so many doors shut in our faces, but the very important ones were open to us.

You know, we had mentors, we had people to look up to, you know, to learn from. I mean, is it putting the group together? Is it running our rehearsals every day where people feel like, what are these young people doing? We were in our early 20s, and in 2026, we’re going to be 30 years. And people are like, “your mates are doing something worthy with their lives. You guys are dancing, carrying drums all over.”

So, there was that bit of it. But how we were able to overcome that was to show consistency, was to show that this is what we wanted to do, to exhibit to the world that this is a calling. We’re not joking with it. We’ve not come around to joke. As the medical doctor is important to a society, the lawyer, the architect, the engineers, the accountants, so also is the artist very, very important. And we realize the responsibility of the weight of what we are carrying, the weight of the responsibility we are carrying. That helped us to stay focused.

How has the troupe’s artistic vision evolved since its founding, and what has remained constant?

At the beginning, we just wanted to be happy. We just wanted to entertain. We weren’t thinking of any other thing, but to just do what we love doing. But as time went on, we started realising that, ah, the artist is a physician in a society.

The artist is a mirror of the society. And our feedback is very, very important to our society because it is the artist that will sing the song to say, hey, people wake up, we are sleeping. It is the artist that will do the play to the conscientize society, to give the society its own conscience.

So that’s the work of the artist. And that’s what has happened to us over time. Of course, because our engagement with works of the masters now took a new form from our years of childhood. So I read Soyinka with a new mindset. I read Osofisan with a new mindset.

I listened to Fela’s song, listened to Bob Marley, read about Ogunde, watched the masters, watched them at work and what they did with their works. So that’s how the troupe has been able to evolve from just being an entertainment company to something bigger than that.

What are you most proud of achieving with the troupe over the years?

Well, sincerely, I think it’s the transformation that has happened to all the young people that have passed through Crown Troupe, because in 30 years, it has produced young people that are doing amazing things now. And when one sits back to look at it, you don’t have this number of cars to point at that you have.

You don’t have this house to say, oh, look at the mansion I’ve built. But you see the human beings that God has built through you. I mean, that’s something to be proud of. And of course, it has taken me as a person to places.

I’ve met people I would not ordinarily have met if not for my art and the way I practice it. You know, I’ve met mentors, people that I hold in very high esteem. If you ask me certain things, I’ll just say there are certain people who have my phone number that can call me one on one.

That, you know, even if you’re a millionaire, they don’t know. I mean, you don’t have access to them, you know. So these are my achievements. These are the things I’m proud of. Nothing that can be counted, you know, but things that count very well.

What draws you to a particular script or theatrical project as a director?

Well, it’s the first and foremost, it’s the willingness to tell a story. I want to tell a story. Is this story good? Is this appropriate for this time? Those are the things I think of.

And then, you know, and then we’ll go into it. That’s what draws me. Except if it’s a commission job where we’re told, hey, we have an event and we want you guys to come and create something for us.

Congratulations on your emergence as the President of the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP) What prompted you to take on the presidency guild, and what are your main priorities in this role?

Becoming the president of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers is something to celebrate, but, away from all the celebrations for a serious minded person, it is a responsibility that is very, very worrying.

You know, the state of dance in the country, dancers are achieving, they’re making tremendous effort individually, but we’ve not been able to put our efforts together. The dance industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. Let us talk about revenue. Let us talk about its social impact, what it does to the society.

Because if you see the energy that dance demands from young people, if that energy is directed in something negative, the society is in trouble. That is why a serious government will begin to think about infrastructures and structures to enhance all forms of art.

And that is what our tenure as the new Excos of GOND, that is what we’re all about. There’s something good for us that we count ourselves very lucky. To be a Nigerian, regardless of all the negativities around, is a blessing because God has endowed this country with human and natural resources.

Nobody needs to say it; you can see it and feel it. How to harness it and make it something is what we’re talking about now. And it starts with leadership. That’s where we see the responsibility. We have a choice of sitting down and blaming leaders and blaming and talking, or getting into the game itself and then contributing your own bits. So that’s what we’re about.

What are the most pressing issues facing professional dancers today that the guild is working to address?

As of today, dancers are just dancing to earn a living. But it goes beyond that because dance is a lifetime effort. It’s something you do forever, for as long as you live.

What happens post physical, when you don’t have the physical ability to do the things you can do within a certain age range? What about welfare of dancers?

Who takes care of dancers? Where do dancers turn to if they have any challenges? The law profession, they have the NBA (Nigerian Bar Association); medicine has the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). So ours is to say that we need to create an umbrella body for dancers and earn the trust of dancers. That listen, we’re all doing our things individually.

We’re making whatever we want to make, but that’s a short time gain. We’re talking about longterm gain. And that’s why we’ve decided to come together. and we believe that we can do it because we see the individuals that make up the dance industry in Nigeria.

And then the individuals that are members of the Excos. We’ve all, by the grace of God, tried our best. And this is what we want to extend to all dancers.

What changes would you most like to see in how dancers are valued and compensated in the industry?

Well, it starts with the dancer. The dancer must, first of all, respect themselves and value their talents. You see, we just take our talents for granted.

That’s what I’ve seen. So we don’t respect our bodies, we don’t respect how we carry ourselves and so on and so forth. There are certain things that medical doctors do.

When you see a medical doctor, there are certain expectations. When you see a lawyer, there are certain expectations. When you see a soldier, there are certain expectations. When you see a dancer, what are the expectations? Oh, those are “unserious people”. No, these are things that we’re going to be addressing.

So, dancers need to realise that they have something. And every dancer is a national treasure, and they embody a solid heritage that they must be proud of.

They embody the culture of their people and the voice of their people. So it goes beyond individual yearnings and hunger. It’s not about bread and butter alone. It goes beyond that. And dancers must realize this.

What are you working on currently that has you most excited?

Currently, we’re approaching the 30th anniversary of the Crown Troop of Africa. and we’re firming up with the band. The musical arm of the Crown Troupe is called the Royal Broads.

And so from 2026, we’re going to consolidate on all the decades of works through workshops, training, performances, production. So those are the things we’re working on.