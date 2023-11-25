Every Body Need Sport To Balance – Eletu

Flag Football is a new sport already introduced at the Olympic Games and there will be exhibition at the 2024 Paris Games with the full introduction coming in 2028. The SFFL started a league for it and in 2023, there was Season X Showtime which ended on November 19. One of the players that shone on the final day of the season, Tutu Eletu (Tiny Terror), in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said it would be a thing of joy for her to be part of Team Nigeria to the Olympic Games if the country qualifies. Excerpts:

Your team Lagos Mavericks won their first game on the final day of the season with just a point how does it feel savouring the joy of victory?

When we gathered on that day before the game, we were all about balling and not about winning. As a team, we wanted to work together and make each other happy and then everyone’s synergy just clicked and we won. It was just about having fun and I think having fun is key because other games weren’t about fun but about winning which I think affected the outcome of the results.

How would you describe Season X from week one to nine?

For me, this is my first season and I’m a rookie. I just started in July and it has been amazing and eye opening. There’s been so much opportunities for me so far and I would recommend that a lot of people find out about this sport because it’s a very lowkey sport in Lagos, Nigeria but it has so many potentials. Nigeria has so much potential to leverage in Flag Football.

How did you get into Flag Football?

I have a few friends that played before and I decided to just try for fun, now look at me shining.

You said your team decided to just catch fun on the last day and it turns out that you won your first game, would you adopt such going forward?

I wouldn’t say that you should not look for the win. Sometimes when you are looking for the win there is so much tension on the field that everybody gets lost and they forget about playing the sport. Everybody’s head is on we must get it. Sometimes the synergy is not there and people start fighting. When you are in for fun and learn then you will build on that and just play. It’s been eye opening for a lot of people because there are few changes in the rules from the previous season and it has taught us to build on these new rules and be better than ever.

Personally, how did you get into sports, is Flag Football your first sport?

I started with athletics and later hockey. I played for my School University of Lagos in the last National University Games and we finished with the silver medal, so I have been in sports for so long and not just the Flag Football.

A typical Nigeria parents always preach education first before other things. What was your parent’s reaction to your passion for sports?

My parents are the kind of people that whatever you want to do, so far you are doing it well, they won’t stop you as long as such thing is not against the law. There was a time I wanted to stop but my mom asked why I would stop something I liked doing. They are always so supportive of me.

What is the correlation between Hockey and Flag Football?

There is actually none that I know of currently. I’m a very active person and that is the only correlation for me as a person.

What brought you into hockey?

I started playing hockey from secondary school in 2015. We were one of the few schools in Lagos that had hockey tournaments. MaryWood Girls College. It’s a Catholic missionary school in Ebute Metta. I found it very interesting and lucky for me when I gained admission to the university, one of the coaches that trained us in secondary school also worked there. It was an easy transition for me and I got on with him and started training.

You played at the NUGA game with UNILAG and finished second, what was the experience like for you?

It was a roller coaster because there were ups and downs. We went there thinking we are good but we met other teams that showed us they are better. It made a lot of us put in effort to achieve what we came for. We have a lot of people participating and those were things we were not used to before, but at the end of the tournament, we came out with something, the silver, which was a good one for our efforts.

It is not easy to combine education with sports, how have you been managing ?

Combining both, it has been easy for me because there is a balance. Trainings are usually in the afternoons or evenings and that is the best time to do it because no class is going on till evening unless you are studying a life course. I study psychology and the workload isn’t much so I can balance it.

You mentioned athletics as the first sport you involved with, tell us your involvement and why you left it?

My involvement in athletics wasn’t as successful as hockey and flag football. It was more of leisure and the tournaments I was involved in were just amateur. It didn’t push me to go forward. I don’t want to depend on one, I want to be a tiny drawing that adds to the bigger picture. It didn’t really click like other sports, so I decided to go for something else and luckily, hockey as a team sport came along.

From 2028, Flag Football will be part of the Olympic Games and there will be an exhibition in Paris 2024 Games. Do you see yourself becoming part of Team Nigeria to the Olympics despite the fact that you are a rookie now?

I will not say no because I don’t want to underestimate myself but at the same time I really don’t know my track going forward. If I’m given the opportunity I would forge on and ensure that I push myself to get to the Nigerian team if we qualify.

It is a new sport and it is growing. You are part of the first generation, do you see yourself taking it more as a profession?

Yes I do. Why not?

Your course as a psychologist, how do you relate it with being a sport person?

The human mind is very tricky. In order to understand it there are certain things you do to balance. For me, sport is my channel of expression asides from other hobbies that I have. It balances me. When I have a lot of workload, once I am on sport and put in all my energy, every tension eases. That’s the connection between sports and psychology for me. We learn that there needs to be certain things we do to maintain balance.

Your team failed to make the playoff of the Season X SFFL Showtime, which team will you be rooting for?

I can’t pick a team. I would say two teams because it’s between Lagos Athletics and Titans.

The director picked Lagos Athletics, are you in support of this?

They’ve shown so much strength this season so that’s why.

All eyes were on you during the game as you kept on removing flags and nobody was able to go through you. Like your name, you are a terror to your opponent, how did you come by the name Tiny Terror?

It was actually just a random thought. The first time I picked it during pre-season I didn’t even think I was going to play because I was still a newbie and I was trying to understand the game and it was raining. We were considering whether to play in the rain and that changed things for me. I played my best and I got picked. I did so well that I was the first. People called me tiny because I’m small; I first mentioned Tiny Force but I thought I wanted to terrorize people on the field and that’s how the name came.

And what has been the reaction from your teammates?

I don’t think they were surprised. I was picked so they could accept it.