Everton’s Woes Continues As Six Liverpool Players Return

A new setback to Everton ahead of the Merseyside derby on October 21, There are reports from credible sources that Liverpool has seen six of its key players, including Cody Gakpo, return to training on Thursday, October 19.

Following his return from international duty, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Alisson have also resumed training, according to a report published by James Pearce on October 19. Gakpo had missed their last two games due to a knee injury.

Diogo Jota is the last of the Liverpool contingent to return, having served his one-match ban. This will come as a blow to Everton, who would have been holding out hope for further delays in their progress.

The four players who were coming back from South American international duty had been the subject of conjecture, as the matches frequently resulted in problems for them upon returning to England, including jet lag. The fact that they are back in training two days before the match is really encouraging for the Merseyside team.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has scored in five of his previous six games for both club and country. Against an Everton defence that has allowed twelve goals in eight games so far, despite moments of excellent play, Gakpo will undoubtedly pose a threat

At Goodison Park, some had hoped that those four players’ problems would persist before the match, maybe increasing their chances. However, they now have to deal with a Liverpool team that is nearly at full strength.

Sean Dyche’s team will have been braced for anything Liverpool throws at them; they’ve been training for the worst. Still, there’s no denying that their chances of winning would have been higher had their rivals’ injuries and travel-related problems persisted.