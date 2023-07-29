Everton Quest For Striker Gets To Brazil

Everton’s quest for a striking reinforcement has been one of the most discussed headlines this summer.

Having evaluated a plethora of options, the Merseysiders are yet to find a resolution.

With memories of the previous season where Sean Dyche had to improvise by playing Demarai Gray in a central role due to the lack of striking options, there’s a pressing need for the Toffees to not face a similar predicament again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s annoying injuring situation over the past two seasons reinforces this urgency.

Depending on his fitness alone, without an alternative, would be a high-risk game for Everton.

From Dominik Schneider’s reports, the name now surfacing in the rumour mill is Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto.

READ ALSO:

Aged 22, the Brazilian forward has turned heads with seven goals and an equal number of assists in his 37 appearances this season.

Understandably, this performance has placed the interest of several clubs, with Everton now actively engaged in talks.

Alberto, keen on a new chapter in his career, seems open to a move.

However, with a contract binding him to Corinthians until 2027, negotiations won’t be easy.

Despite an estimated market value of €16 million, it’s anticipated that Corinthians may hold out for a substantial transfer fee.

While Yuri Alberto isn’t a household name in European circles yet, Everton’s track record with Brazilian signings could be a favourable sign.

The potential addition of Alberto might further bolster this connection.

Everton’s pursuit hasn’t been devoid of challenges.

The Toffees’ efforts in signing El Bilal Toure came to a standstill when the Malian striker opted for Atalanta, leaving the Merseysiders revisiting their options.

Although talks for Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia have advanced, with Everton even considering player exchange deals.

However, amidst these negotiations, a tightrope walk awaits the club.

With Alberto’s potential acquisition and other areas of the squad seeking enhancement, the financial balancing act will be pivotal.