Everton’s Onana Keen On Arsenal Move

The Gunners are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield options this month despite fans clamouring for a new striker to remedy the team’s recent woes in front of goal.

According to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, intensive talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Everton with Belgium international Onana said to be keen on a move to North London.

He has evolved into one of Sean Dyche’s most important players at Goodison Park since joining the Toffees from Lille in August 2022 and could be the perfect replacement for injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Onana has featured in 16 of 20 Premier League matches this season, scoring in the 2-0 win at Burnley just before the festive period. Arsenal are not the only top-flight outfit eyeing a move for the 22-year-old enforcer, though.