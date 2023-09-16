Everton’s Manager, Dyche Believes New Striker Beto Will Make A Difference

Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche is relishing the prospect of unleashing the ‘rawness’ of striker Beto on Arsenal as the summer signing prepares to make his Goodison Park debut.

The former Udinese striker, a £26million, August Arrival has made two impactful appearances in South Yorkshire in the Carabao Cup at Doncaster and the Toffees’ first Premier League point at Sheffield United.

Now home fans are set to see close up the centre-forward they have been desperate for in the last 18 months.

‘I think he’s added a different feel,’ said Dyche.

‘He’s quite quiet actually, but the way he goes about it, and the way he trains he’s got a lovely rawness about him so far and he just wants to take everything on.

‘He’s very open-minded and I think he’s shown that in his performances so far, and he’s shown that in training.

‘We certainly want to allow him to build on that because, the strange thing about football is, you want players to be polished, but you don’t want them to lose that raw edge.

‘I think he will become more polished as a player, but he’s definitely got that rawness and that desire to do well.

I think that’s a great thing to have, especially coming into the Premier League.’

Beto could possibly be paired with a fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recovered from a facial injury.

Dyche is also keen to integrate midfielder Andre Gomes into what has become a slimline squad following a number of departures after the Portuguese was linked with a move away, most notably to Turkey whose transfer window has just closed.

The 30-year-old has less than 12 months left on his contract and spent last season on loan at Lille.

Gomes’ last Everton appearance came in May 2022 but Dyche believes he can fit into his plans.

‘He has been unfortunate with injuries, not major injuries, and he is aware that I want him to get fit and I want him to be a part of what we are doing,’ he said.

‘I think he is a very good footballer and I think he has shown that down the years.’

The visit of Arsenal will bring back one of few good memories for Dyche as the corresponding fixture last season was his first in charge and saw the club end an eight-match winless run with a 1-0 victory.

‘Last season (against Arsenal) we were in good shape and stayed committed to the cause. At that stage, it was a big game, a big moment, and every player’s nose was pointing in the right direction,’ he said.

‘They were all playing on the edge. That’s what we want. We want every player doing that all the time.

‘We want performance levels to be high and work ethic needs to be good – especially against sides like Arsenal.

‘Then we have our key movements, when the team is in good shape and committed to the cause.’