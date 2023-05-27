Everton Won’t Be Relegated, Defiant Iwobi Insists

Everton star Alex Iwobi is defiant his squad will not go down to the Championship. The midfielder spoke days before the Toffees’ final game of the season, a home clash against Bournemouth.

With the Cherries already safe, Everton knows a win means they are guaranteed survival, regardless of what Leicester City or Leeds United do in their games.

“He has been hobbling around on his crutches, coming into the changing room and trying to keep us motivated – he is Everton,” said Iwobi of club legend Seamus Coleman.

“He is always cheering us on and we can see what it means to him. So we are fighting for everyone here to make sure we stay in the Premier League.

“Seamus is always reminding us how so many people are affected by our results and what it means to Evertonians, to him, the people up- stairs, the staff, and what it should mean to us. He always reminds us that the least we can do is put 100 percent in.

“We don’t want that history where Everton goes down and it is all on us. It is not going to happen in our names that is what we are trying to make sure doesn’t happen. Seamus will probably talk before the game and that will kick us off.”