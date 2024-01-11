Everton want £60m for Amadou Onana but Arsenal ‘have no money to spend’ as FFP restrictions threaten to derail Arsenal’s bid with Everton determined to keep their star assets

Everton want to double the £33m they spent on Amadou Onana with the club braced for interest from Premier League rivals this month.

The Toffees’ continued financial uncertainty and a proposed takeover by US group 777 Partners remains with the Premier League more than three months after an agreement was struck with Farhad Moshiri means that they have to take a practical view of potential sales.

It has been revealed that does not mean the club need or wants to cash in on their star assets.

However, it was revealed last month that Everton have slapped a £100m price tag on defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is being tipped for an England call-up in the spring and Onana would be similarly pricey, especially with a January premium applied to his fee.

Everton also have to factor in the 20 per cent sell-on clause that was agreed in the deal struck with Lille in 2022.

That is why the club believe a realistic price for the 22-year-old would be in excess of £60m, a fee benchmarked against the £58m that Chelsea spent on his compatriot Romeo Lavia in the close season. So far there has been no contact and no talks with any of Onana’s potential suitors.

Arsenal have been most heavily linked but Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to be keen. It is understood that Newcastle United are also admirers of a player who has impressed in a much-improved Everton side this season.

Arsenal’s problem is that their spending power is constricted by potential Financial Fair Play restrictions, with one Premier League insider stating that “they have no money to spend” without outgoings.

That all means that a summer move is much more likely although sources are saying a sizeable offer that meets Everton’s demands could yet tempt them