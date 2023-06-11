Pep Guardiola’s side completed a historic treble by overcoming Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday to accompany their Premier League and FA Cup success, meaning a number of their stars’ former clubs will be receiving some financial boost as agreed in the contract, between players previous club and present club.

Former Everton defender, John Stones was a key member of the new European champions’ squad and as such, his former club are now set for a windfall.

Among the terms of the England international’s £47.5 million deal to the Etihad Stadium in 2016 was a clause for winning the Champions League also.

In light of City’s recent success, Everton are now expected to receive an additional £2.5m from the transfer, taking his valuation to £50m overall.

Meanwhile, a sell-on clause agreed in his 2013 switch to Goodison Park meant Stones’ boyhood club Barnsley received around £7m from the original transfer.

Now 29, Stones made 94 appearances for Everton in all competitions before making the move To City.