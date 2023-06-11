New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Everton Set To…

Everton Set To Receive Transfer Boost From City

Pep Guardiola’s side completed a historic treble by overcoming Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday to accompany their Premier League and FA Cup success, meaning a number of their stars’ former clubs will be receiving some financial boost as agreed in the contract, between players previous club and present club.

Former Everton defender, John Stones was a key member of the new European champions’ squad and as such, his former club are now set for a windfall.

Among the terms of the England international’s £47.5 million deal to the Etihad Stadium in 2016 was a clause for winning the Champions League also.

In light of City’s recent success, Everton are now expected to receive an additional £2.5m from the transfer, taking his valuation to £50m overall.

Meanwhile, a sell-on clause agreed in his 2013 switch to Goodison Park meant Stones’ boyhood club Barnsley received around £7m from the original transfer.

Now 29, Stones made 94 appearances for Everton in all competitions before making the move To City.

Post Views: 153

Read Previous

Gunmen Kidnaps Two Traditional Rulers In Bauchi

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023