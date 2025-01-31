New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Everton Set Sight On Awoniyi In Late Transfer Push

With the winter transfer window closing in less than 48 hours, Everton FC have reportedly entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward has seen limited playing time this season, serving as a backup to Chris Wood in Forest’s attacking lineup. Despite his reduced role, Awoniyi has expressed a desire to remain at the club.

His situation initially attracted interest from West Ham United, particularly after Michail Antonio’s injury, but now Everton are considering a lastminute move to bolster their attack.

