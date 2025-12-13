Everton Sense Opportunity At Shaky Stamford Bridge

There was much excitement that Chelsea could prove to be Arsenal’s closest Premier League challengers after the Blues’ memorable 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, but the Blues have been unable to maintain their push.

The Blues have failed to win their four games since that night and they now face a potentially tricky home game this season, having already been beaten surprisingly by both Brighton and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

A 3-1 loss at Leeds was a further disappointment while Enzo Maresca could have also done without a loss at Atalanta on Tuesday, so there is a feeling they may be vulnerable to a visit from Everton, who have climbed to seventh after finding some decent form.

The Toffees were thumped 4-1 by Newcastle in a recent home game, but that reverse may prove to be a blip as they recovered with wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Four clean sheets in their last five league games should ensure confidence is high and it is worth remembering that their only away league defeats of the campaign have come at Liverpool and Manchester City since they fell at Leeds on the opening weekend.

The potential is there for them to earn some- thing from their trip to London, so they are worth backing in the double-chance market, while a 1-1 draw could appeal to correct-score enthusiasts as six of Everton’s away games this season have featured fewer than three goals.

One player who could be looking to prove a point is Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after they claimed this summer’s Club World Cup.

The ex-Leicester man has come into form at just the right time, scoring in three of his last four games, and the potential is there for him to boost that record with another strike against his former employers.