Everton will look to continue their quietly impressive campaign when they host Chelsea FC at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with David Moyes’ side aiming to boost their European ambitions.

The Toffees have gone about their business with little fanfare this season but head into the encounter sitting eighth on the table, within touching distance of the top six.

A victory against the Blues would see them close the gap to just two points, further strengthening their continental aspirations.

Although life at their new home has not produced a flood of victories, Everton showed resilience in their last outing on Merseyside, securing a 2-0 win over Burnley FC.

That result, coupled with a strong recent home record against Chelsea, will give Moyes’ men confidence. Historically, Everton have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture on home soil, losing just once in their last eight Premier League meetings against Chelsea.

Notably, the London side have failed to find the net in six of those visits, underlining the challenge they face this weekend. Chelsea, on the other hand, arrive on the back of a difficult spell.

Their struggles were high- lighted by a crushing 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Sandwiched between those fixtures was a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Newcastle United, further compounding their woes.

The poor run of form has intensified scrutiny on head coach Liam Rosenior, with the Blues managing just one win in their last seven matches in regulation time.

Chelsea’s struggles on Merseyside add another layer of concern. They have failed to score in their last two visits to Everton, including a 2-0 defeat in December 2023 — a result that mirrors Everton’s recent home triumph over Burnley.

One player who could prove decisive is Kiernan Dews- bury-Hall. The midfielder has been a standout performer since making the switch from Chelsea in the summer, leading Everton’s scoring chart with six goals.

Dewsbury-Hall was on target in the victory over Burnley and also delivered a goal and an assist in December’s win against Nottingham Forest.

Having endured an injury-shortened outing in the reverse fixture, the 27-year-old will be eager to make his mark against his former employers, for whom he made just two Premier League starts.