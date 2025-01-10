New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Everton Sack Manager…

Everton Sack Manager Dyche

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after less than two years in charge at Goodison Park.

The 53-year-old’s departure was announced just hours before Everton were due to host League One side Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Everton announced their under-18s head coach, Leighton Baines, and club captain Seamus Coleman had been put in charge of the team for that game.

Right-back Coleman and former left-back Baines have made more than 800 Everton appearances between them. Four members of Dyche’s coaching staff – Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer – have also departed.

The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday and sit 16th in the Premier League and just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They failed to register a shot on target at Vitality Stadium and have won just three of 19 games in the league this season.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Navy Seizes Boat With 100,000 litre Of Stolen Crude Oil In A’Ibom
Read Next

EPU Asks Governor To Lift Restriction On Plantation
Share
Copy Link
×