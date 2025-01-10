Everton Sack Manager Dyche

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after less than two years in charge at Goodison Park.
The 53-year-old’s departure was announced just hours before Everton were due to host League One side Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup.
Everton announced their under-18s head coach, Leighton Baines, and club captain Seamus Coleman had been put in charge of the team for that game.
Right-back Coleman and former left-back Baines have made more than 800 Everton appearances between them. Four members of Dyche’s coaching staff – Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer – have also departed.
The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday and sit 16th in the Premier League and just one point clear of the relegation zone.
They failed to register a shot on target at Vitality Stadium and have won just three of 19 games in the league this season.