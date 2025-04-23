Everton Prepare N27bn For Simon; Marseille Eye Torunarigha

Share

English Premier League club Everton are ready to spend big on Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon. Reports say the club is planning to offer around N27 billion (about £18 million) to bring the Nigerian star to England.

Moses Simon currently plays for FC Nantes in France’s Ligue 1. He has been one of the key players for both his club and the Nigerian national team.

Everton believes he can add speed, skill, and creativity to their attack as they prepare for next season. If the deal goes through, it will be a major move for Simon and one of the biggest transfers involving a Nigerian player this year.

Meanwhile, another Nigerian player, Jordan Torunarigha, is also attracting interest. Olympique Marseille, a top French club, is said to be interested in signing the strong defender.

Torunarigha, who plays for Gent in Belgium, has impressed with his solid performances at the back.

