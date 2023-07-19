Everton move to rescue Iheanacho with £15m

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho could still play in the English Premier League if Everton actualize their plan of splashing the sum of £ 15 million on the Leicester City forward. Iheancho was relegated with Leicester City last season but the former Manchester City player is now destined for a transfer away from the King Power Stadium with interest coming from some clubs in England and Europe.

However, Football Insider has claimed that Everton have ‘registered their interest’ in the ex-Manchester City man and that Leicester ‘could be forced to sell’ this summer. The same report adds that Leicester value Iheanacho between £ 10 million and £15million. Iheanacho has 196 Premier League appearances to his name with the bulk of those coming in a Leicester City shirt. He’s so far scored 42 goals and he’s assisted 28 more – five of those goals and five of those assists came in the 2022/23 campaign.