Everton Keen To Sign Ndidi, Player Prefers Man United

Everton are interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City, but the Super Eagles midfielder would prefer to join another Premier League club, Manchester United.

As a result of Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, Ndidi could trigger a modest release clause of nine million pounds and quit ‘The Foxes.

Already Manchester United have made what has been described as a “lowball” bid of Five Million Pounds for the player considering the financial constraints of the relegated club.

Former Super Eagles star and friend Julius Aghahowa has confirmed that Everton are interested in the experienced defensive midfielder.