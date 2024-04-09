Everton docked two points for second financial breach

Everton have been deducted two points for a second breach of Premier League financial rules.

Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105m over three years and an independent commission found Everton breached that by £16.6m for the three years to 2022-23.

They drop one place to 16th and are now two points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal in February for the three years to 2021-22.

Everton says the club will appeal against the decision.

The Merseyside club could yet face a further points deduction about interest costs associated with the building of the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, though that issue is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the season.

In its written reasons the independent commission said the Premier League had asked for a five-point deduction for the club.

The commission decided that any breach of PSR justifies a three-point deduction, with an additional two points because Everton’s breach of £16.6m – 15.8% above the £105m threshold – is deemed significant.