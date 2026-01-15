Everton desperate for Aina as Moyes insists on Eagles star

Everton coach, David Moyes, has identified Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, as a priority signing for the winter transfer window. Moyes has done an impressive job at Merseyside since he rejoined the club at the start of last year.

Last season, he helped the club survive relegation. This season, despite a topsyturvy campaign, they currently sit 12th on the Premier League table with 29 points from 21 games. They are just six points away from the top four.

The season is already past its midway point, and the Toffees are now looking to bolster their squad in the winter transfer window as they aim for a comfortable finish.

According to Sports Boom, they have identified Super Eagles defender Aina as a top target this month. The Merseysiders have pinpointed Aina as a potential option and are planning to sign him this month, per reports. The Nigerian defender has been one of the top players in the league since last season.

He was key in Nottingham Forest’s amazing run to a 7th-place finish in the Premier League. Aina proved to be one of the best defenders in one-on-one situations. He was also one of the fastest players in the English top flight.

His brilliance saw him heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City, but the move did not materialise as he later signed a contract extension at Forest.

That deal is expected to keep him at the City Ground until 2028, but Everton are looking to prise him away as Moyes is a big admirer. Nottingham Forest will likely demand a fee in the region of €25-30 million, but the Toffees have not made an offer yet.

However, signing Aina from the Tricky Trees will be difficult. So, in the meantime, they are also exploring other options like Arsenal’s Ben White and Monaco’s Vanderson. Aina is a regular for Nigeria, but he was not named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa due to a hamstring injury.