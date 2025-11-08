Everton Can Overcome Travel- Sick

Everton have a chance to end a three-game winless run when poor travellers Fulham arrive in Merseyside on Saturday afternoon. David Moyes’ side had lost back-to-back games prior to last week’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland. Those losses had come against Man City and Spurs, while a point at the Stadium of Light against a side who are unbeaten at home should be viewed as a positive result.

Fulham sit 15th in the table, one point and one place below their hosts, but they have the joint-worst away re- cord in the league with four defeats and one draw after five games, and they could be set for more misery on the road this weekend. Fulham managed to end a four-game losing run last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over bottom club Wolves at Craven Cottage, but their road record suggests they will struggle to back that up with any points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton have beaten Crystal Palace and Brighton at this venue this season, and their only loss has come against Spurs. The Blues also have a reasonable record against Fulham as they won 3-1 in London when these sides last met, having drawn the previous two meetings. A 2-1 win for Everton is the correct score prediction as Everton have gone seven games without a clean sheet in all competitions, and Fulham have a good scoring record on the road despite their results.

The Cottagers have only failed to score in one of their six trips across all competitions, at Chelsea, and they’ve scored exactly one goal in each of their other five away outings. Iliman Ndiaye scored a sensational goal against Sunderland but was then forced off with a minor injury. He should be fit for Saturday’s game and is a contender for a goal, but as an alternative option, Jack Grealish is worth a mention.