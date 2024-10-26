Everton Boss, Dyche Regrets Selling Iwobi To Fulham

Share

Everton manager, Sean Dyche has admitted he never wanted Alex Iwobi to leave the Goodison Park.

It would be recalled that Iwobi spent four years at Everton following his arrival from Arsenal for around £28 million in 2019.

After initially struggling to make an impact at the club, the versatile midfielder became a favourite among the Toffees faithful.

The Nigerian was named Players’ Player of the Season in his final campaign at the club.

Iwobi departed Everton for Fulham last summer.

The 28-year-old will return to the Merseyside with Fulham on Saturday, October 26.

“It was a very good deal for the club. I thought he was an excellent servant certainly in my time here, enjoyed having him around the place,” Dyche was quoted by Liverpool World.

” He was a joy to work with, a very good player in my opinion. Not one I wanted to lose but needs must be met at that time. It was a good fee for a good player.”

