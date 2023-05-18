Everton was just a few years back on the verge of breaking into the traditional Big 4, many thought with some infusion of money they would eventually be part of the so-called big boys.

In 2016 Everton got their wish with their own version of a sugar daddy as the majority shareholder, but things have not been the way the fans thought they would.

Everton are reportedly on the verge of being sold in a deal worth approximately £600m, with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri set to part ways with the club.

The Toffees fanbase has staged mass protests against the team’s board in recent weeks.

Now, it looks as if a new era is just around the corner.

Indeed, Moshiri, along with club chairman Bill Kenwright, have become unpopular figures at the club over the last few years.

This is down to several things, including the team’s poor performance on the pitch, the board’s alleged lack of communication with the fans, and wasteful recruitment in the transfer market.

Since Moshiri took over in 2016, he has spent almost £700m on new players.

And yet, nine managers later, Evertonians have seen their team go from consistent top-six contenders into relegation fighters.

As it stands, Everton currently sits in 17th place in the Premier League table and are still in danger of relegation.

If they do go down, it will be for the first time since 1951.

One undeniable positive of Moshiri’s era, though, is Everton’s new stadium. The exciting £500+ project is set to be completed sometime in the 2024/25 season.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, an American investment company called 777 Partners are ‘close’ to completing a takeover of Everton, to the tune of £600m. It could be finalised ‘as early as next week.’

Also, a second company, MSP Sports Capital, is also in the race and ‘appear undeterred to be clear second favourites.’