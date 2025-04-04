Evergreen Songs That Tell The Story Of Governance In Nigeria

Share

In the heart of Nigeria’s vibrant music scene is a powerful repository of evergreen songs that resonate through generations, capturing the nation’s socio-political and cultural climate with inspiring and thought-provoking lyrics, calling for good governance, and end to corruption, injustice, tribalism and insecurity.

These artists have, at various times, held the government accountable through their songs and called for good governance. In this article, EDWIN USOBOH looks at evergreen songs that will fuel the desire for social change

Fela Anikulapo Kuti – ‘ITT (International Thief Thief)’

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti is known for his vocal criticism of the military governments that ruled Nigerians with an iron fist. Fela Kuti has several songs that criticise the government and also speak to the conscience of Nigerians. Fela Kuti’s ‘ITT’ which is a thorough indictment of the Nigerian government’s corrupt practices can help inspire a wave of anger that will sustain the current drive to change the system.

Majeck Fashek – ‘Police Brutality’

The famous rainmaker recorded ‘Police Brutality’ in 1988 as a way to draw attention to the brutality the security forces visited on Nigerians. Decades later, #ENDSARS which is perhaps Nigeria’s biggest civilian mass movement was necessitated by police brutality which remains a serious issue confronting Nigerian youths and the larger population.

Eedris Abdulkareem – ‘Jaga Jaga’

When Eedris Abdulkareem released ‘Jaga Jaga’, the single resonated with Nigerians and quickly became a hit. The single was so big that it was banned on radio and even drew criticism from the then President Olusegun Obasanjo. ‘Jaga jaga’ captured the state of the nation in 2004. And 18 years after ‘Jaga Jaga,’ nothing much has changed, and the poverty rate has significantly increased.

Lagbaja – ‘Suruu Lere’

This classic song by Afrobeats legend, Lagbaja, captures the myriads of challenges that have hindered Nigerians from enjoying the dividends of democracy. ‘Suruu Lere’ is a reminder that after 63 years of independence, Nigeria is still grappling with the same challenges of corruption, tribalism, and poverty. ‘Suruu Lere’ should inspire you to demand better from the corrupt leaders who have put the country in a sorry state.

2baba – ‘4 Instance’

With this song, ‘4 Instance’, 2baba decried the high level of corruption and bad governance in Nigeria. Released in 2006, this single is a reminder that nothing has changed.

Asa – ‘Jailer’

Asa’s ‘Jailer’ is a sober reminder of the metaphorical jail that’s Nigeria and how Nigerians are locked in a psychological, economic, social, and religious jail. This song should inspire people to free themselves from the ideological, economic, and religious incarceration the political elite have placed them.

African China – ‘Mr. President’

This song is still as fresh and relevant today as it was when it was released in 2006. ‘Mr. President’ was African China’s message to the political class to govern rightly and ensure there’s justice, fairness, and equity in the land irrespective of status, religion, or creed. But 16 years later, ‘Mr. President’ is a reminder that African China’s plea that conveyed the sentiments of Nigerians has been ignored.

Wande Coal – ‘Shey na like this?’

This single succinctly captures the state of Nigeria and the daily economic and life-threatening hardship Nigerians are subjected to due to bad governance. The single is a reminder that we can’t sit back and hope for the positive change we desire. Instead, you need to get up and demand for change.

Sound Sultan featuring MI Abaga – ‘2010’

‘2010’ was hyped as the year when everything will change and Nigerians will enjoy basic amenities and good governance. Sound Sultan’s ‘2010’ was a notice that 2010 came and nothing changed. Nigeria has kept deferring the vision of a functional society and ‘2010’ is a reminder of the pipe dream we were sold.

Burna Boy featuring Manifest – ‘Another Story’

Nigerian politicians are skilled in showing up every four years to retell the same old story of hopes and promises that $1 will equal N1 and how they will make Nigeria into an Eldorado. Burna Boy’s ‘Another Story’ expresses how Nigerians are tired of hearing the same empty promises since 1960. So if you’re tired of this insulting re- gurgitation of campaign promises, it’s time to get up and let the establishment know enough is enough.

