Eventful Year Marred By Poor Infrastructure, Unfriendly Policies

Major events shaped Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the outgone year, and these included fiscal and monetary policies, skyrocketing energy costs, frequent national grid collapse, multiple taxation, forex challenges, and lots more, Taiwo Hassan writes

Indeed, the year 2024 was very challenging for key stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector as foreign and local manufacturers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and others experienced tough production challenges.

Foreign firms’ exodus

The unexpected exodus of Nigeria by foreign firms kick-started the year, with the early announcement by Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), one of Africa’s syringe manufacturing companies, that it had exited Nigeria.

In 2024 alone, about 10 major companies left Nigerian market. Led by Microsoft Nigeria, divestment of oil companies (Total Energies Nigeria), PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, KimberlyClark Nigeria, Diageo Plc, Guinness Plc, amongst others.

Constant grid collapse

In short, it was indeed a tough time for local manufacturers as the national grid collapsed 12 times in the year 2024 alone. With this, report has shown that Nigeria’s persistent power challenges are costing the economy an estimated $26 billion annually, arising from the frequent national grid collapse.

Similarly, another report also revealed that businesses in the country spent around $22 billion yearly on offgrid fuel to offset the impact of unreliable electricity, further driving up operational costs.

In his assessment, the DirectorGeneral of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that for the national grid collapse to have occurred 12 times in 2024 and a record 160 times in the last decade, there is need for a diversified energy mix to reduce dependence on the national grid.

NAFDAC ban

Another major event that shaped the year 2024 was the decision by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ban production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml.

The NAFDAC ban was met with stiff resistance by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), who insisted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was set to lose N800 billion and over 5.5 million direct and indirect workforce, if the ban was not reversed.

Precisely, the associations debunked the statement credited to the NAFDAC that the ban was universal and consensual.

In the year 2024, MAN raised the alarm over the potential economic implications of the proposed single-use plastics ban in the country, saying the ban would impact on the operational landscape for businesses across diverse sectors.

MAN stated that concerned manufacturers, distributors/retailers and consumers would have their production processes, supply chains, and consumer behaviors significantly altered.

This regulatory shift will precipitate significant investments in research and development to identify, develop, and implement viable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Electricity tariff hike

Another controversy in the year was the introduction of categories for electricity customers following the introduction of new electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which eventually saw the country’s manufacturing sector being classified as Band A and slammed with 250 per cent electricity tariff.

While speaking on the 250 per cent electricity tariff, the Director-General of MAN, Ajayi-Kadir, said the new tariff was threatening the survival of businesses in the country, saying that medium sized companies using 700kw were paying about N1.4 billion per annum.

He added that MAN had received numerous complaints from its member-companies on the implications of the astronomical increase.

FG’s EEL policy suspension

During the year, key members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including NACCIMA, LCCI, MAN, pressurised the Federal Government to halt the controversial Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL).

Indeed, they all urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently halt the implementation of the EEL immediately amidst it’s unintended negative consequences on the country’s manufacturing sector.

Specifically, MAN disclosed that in 2023 alone, about 335 manufacturing companies became distressed and 767 shut down.

The Director-General of MAN said that the association was struck with disbelief, seeing that the levy ran contrary to Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the kernel of his Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform initiative.

He explained that it was potentially an albatross to the realisation of Mr. President’s private sector led economy aspirations and would certainly ruin the trust and confidence he is striving hard to build among domestic and foreign private investors.

Borrowing

Following a report by the Budget Office of the Federation that Nigeria spent a whopping N5.78 trillion on debt servicing in the first nine months of 2023, the members of OPS warned the Federal Government to stop relying on the IMF, World Bank, EU for loans and economic advice as the loans are pushing more Nigerians

2024 was a turbulent period for manufacturing companies because the macroeconomic headwinds affected their business projections

into abject poverty. Speaking on behalf of the OPS in an interview with New Telegraph, a former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, lamented that the improper utilisation of the foreign loans to uplift Nigerians’ standards of living was a testimony that the loans failed amidst drifting more Nigerians into poverty.

Ruwase explained that seeking foreign loans was not a bad idea if it was more channeled to building infrastructure and other social amenities that woll uplift Nigerians positively.

FG’s $1trn target

In the year under review, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) came out to pick holes in Federal Government’s vision to achieve a $1 trillion economy in the next six years and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) projections on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

In particularly, the chamber faulted the macroeconomic projections in the MTEF that stated the economy would grew by 3.76 per cent, 4.22 per cent, and 4.78 per cent in 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively, emphasising that the projected growths were suboptimal to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2029, which implied an average growth of 21 per cent over the next six years.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in her reaction to the CBN Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso’s speech delivered at the CIBN’s 58th Annual Bankers Dinner and the Grand Finale of the Institute’s 60th anniversary in Lagos recently.

High Inflation rate

In 2024, the LCCI reported that the persistent rise in inflation, which reached a 28-year record high of 34.60 in November, had continued to fuel a tense business environment, elevating prices constrain in various business operations.

The LCCI stated that it was particularly concerned because, with the persistent and unabated rise in inflation, businesses should prepare for more stress from the burden of higher interest rates as “we enter the new year.”

Almona said: “With the raging inflation rate, the unsuccessful attempt of the Central Bank to reduce the currency in circulation, and approaching a high-spending festive period, we are set to contend with even higher interest rates as the expected outcome from the next decisions by the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

“The high inflation rate has far-reaching implications. One of the primary effects is reduced consumer spending. High food and core inflation erode disposable income, reducing demand for non-essential goods and services.

“Businesses also face increased business costs, as rising transportation, rent, and energy costs elevate production expenses, shrinking profit margins.”

Also in the year under review, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) promised that the regulatory and bureaucratic challenges bedevilling exporters would be systemically addressed to boost non-oil revenue base in the country.

Delayed $2.4bn forward contracts

One of the most topics discussed in the year 2024 was the contentious delay in honoring the $2.4 billion worth of forward contracts from the backlog of $7 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Specifically, MAN explained that the explosive outcome of the apex bank’s refusal to honour the $2.4 billion worth of forward contracts was already disrupting the country’s manufacturing sector value chain.

Dangote’s Rrefinery debuts

In the first quarter of 2024, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced partial production by utilising 350,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) out of its 650,000BOPD and also invited about 10 oil marketers.

Following this, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), hinted that Nigerians should expect dramatic reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol at various filling stations across the country soon.

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, dropped this hint in his address on the state of the economy for the first quarter 2024, saying that Dangote Petroleum Refinery beginning production was a big deal for Nigerians.

Unilever Plc stopped production In a shocking move in the year, Unilever Plc said it had stopped the production and sale of home care and skin cleansing products.

This was coming about 10 months after it announced plans to exit both markets.

Last line

In conclusion, the year 2024 was a turbulent period for manufacturing companies because the macroeconomic headwinds affected their business projections, revenue generation and bottom lines, as production lines experienced breakdowns.

