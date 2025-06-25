…Event Marked Epoch Of Nigeria-Brazil Bilateral Relations –Tuggar

Share

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said the event marked the epoch of Nigeria-Brazil bilateral relations and a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation with mutual understanding through people-to-people exchange between both countries.

He noted that both countries share good relations dating back to the 1960s when Nigeria established diplomatic relations with Brazil.

The Minister stated that the Strategic Dialogue was established to deepen ties between Nigeria and Brazil, with the first meeting held in 2013 in Brasilia with emphasis on economic and social development.

On his part, the Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, who represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, explained that Nigeria and Brazil shared deep historical and cultural ties, both recognizing their common identities, one of which was the warm friendliness and affection they received in Nigeria, attesting to the strong bond between both countries.

Share