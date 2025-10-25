Event Diary Lifestyle Empowers Over 200 To Mark International Girl Child Day

The atmosphere at Top Teez Academy, Ojodu Abiodun, was filled with excitement and inspiration recently as Event Diary Lifestyle, through its signature project, the Young Child in School Initiative, hosted the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

This year’s celebration, themed “Digital Generation: Our Generation” and held under the topic “Girls in Tech: Shaping Tomorrow, Today,” provided an empowering platform for young girls to learn, express creativity, and build confidence in a world increasingly shaped by technology.

A major highlight was the keynote ad- dress by Oluwatoyin Angel, an author and child advocate based in the United States, who joined the event virtually via Google Meet.

The event featured an interactive mentorship session anchored by Amina Omoike, which invited representatives from each school to speak on “Building Confidence and Finding Their Voices.”

Two distinguished speakers also de- livered powerful talks: Mrs. Ginia Bolaji Bello (educationalist and devoted mother) spoke on the role of education in empowering girls’ futures, underscoring education as the pathway to leadership and opportunity.

While Mrs. Esther Akanbi (advocate for women in STEM) highlighted the impact of digital technology on girls, urging early digital literacy and encouraging girls to see technology as a tool for empowerment.

Participating schools included Top Teez Academy, Alpha School, Real Prudent College / Real Prudent Height Academy, High Scope College, and Hortative Comprehensive College, Akute, among others. More than 200 students attended, enjoying learning, networking, and hands-on participation.

The highlight of the event was the Puzzle Competition, where students engaged in an educative and interactive game.

At the end of the session, four winners emerged: Akintola Favour from Alpha School won first position; Onyebuchi Emmanuella and Oladotun Ayomide, both from Top Teez Academy, took second and third positions respectively; while Oke Toluwani from Real Prudent Academy emerged fourth.

Most of the top performers in the art segment were first-time painters who delivered remarkable and expressive works, proving the initiative’s strong role in talent discovery and creative development.

Participants were also encouraged to open savings accounts with Access Bank, ensuring that their cash rewards are properly managed. In her welcome address, convener, Princess Adeola Kafila Shittu stated that this was the second edition of the Young Child in School Initiative.

She emphasised that the initiative aims to create meaningful, long-term impact for girls not just awareness helping them find their footing in sectors where men traditionally dominate.