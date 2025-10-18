Evening With Glo’ Lights Up Onitsha Ahead Of Ofala Festival

Globacom kicked off this year’s annual Ofala festival in Onitsha with a dazzling night of music and culture dubbed “Evening with Glo.” The event, held in honour of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, transformed the C.J.

Paterson Hall into a hub of excitement, drawing prominent chiefs, illustrious sons and daughters of the kingdom, as well as Glo partners, customers, and friends of the brand. A Celebration of Culture and Entertainment, the colorful night featured electrifying performances by celebrity music stars Kcee and Ikem Mazeli.

The event is part of the Glo Heritage series, which is dedicated to promoting and showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural traditions to the global stage, with music serving as an essential element. The choice of the two music acts perfectly resonated with different segments of the Onitsha community.

Local favorite, Ugosinaobichukwu Ikem Mazeli—affectionately known as “Onye nwe egwu” and “Material” in Anambra took the stage first. Hugely popular in Onitsha, he and his band delivered a well-received performance that energized the audience. Kcee followed, literally electrifying the hall with an outstanding show that got many guests on their feet.

Known for his audience engaging style, Kcee spent a significant part of his set moving around the hall, interacting with various segments of the crowd while serenading them with his hits. Guests enthusiastically danced and sang along, making the night memorable. Globacom used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to promoting Nigerian culture and traditions to the world.

The company believes this is a vital way to attract positive attention and tourism to the nation. “Evening With Glo” has become a signature event for Globacom, consistently showcasing music that resonates across different Nigerian communities.

The brand has a strong track record of supporting cultural events, including its two-decade-long consistent support of the Ojude Oba festival, where the “Evening With Glo” was also recently held. The memorable event served as a fitting prologue to the main Ofala festival, leaving guests filled with joy and excitement for the cultural celebrations to come.