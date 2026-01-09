Evening Of Tributes For Nasarawa Varsity VC, Prof Baikie Holds Jan 15

The evening of tributes and orations for the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Adamu David Baikie, has been scheduled for January 15. Baikie who was also the first Professor of Education from Northern Nigeria, died on December 12 last year at the age of 94.

A statement by the Chairman, Project Implementation Committee of the proposed Walter Miller University, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, said the event, which would hold at the Nigerian Airforce Event Centre, Abuja, will draw participants from all over the world.

According to him, the occasion will witness tributes, orations and short drama, to celebrate the life and times of Prof. Baikie. The foremost educationist who has since been laid to rest, contributed immensely to higher education globally.