Even If You’re A Minority Govt, Serve Nigerians Well’, Onaiyekan Tells Tinubu

The Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a ‘Minority government’, saying more Nigerians voted against him in the 2023 election.

The cleric while featuring on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme on Channels Television, said Tinubu should switch from campaign mode to governance mode and serve Nigerians well.

Onaiyekan warned Tinubu against running a polarised government where his political cronies are rewarded with appointments, noting that it was not the best way to move the country forward.

He urged the President to do his best to move the nation forward as he would give account of his stewardship to God.

He said, “There are Nigerians who did not vote for APC. Granted that APC got the highest number of votes and that is why they have the right to rule us. But they also forget that there are millions of Nigerians who did not (vote for the APC).

“Whatever the rules say, the reality is that more people vote against Mr President than those who voted for him.

“Even if you are a minority government, which is what I call what we have now, you still have a duty to serve the people and to do all you can to give everybody what is their right, and to rule well.

“Mr President, it’s about time you switched from campaign mode to governance mode. Elections are over. Campaigns are over. You now have to govern and govern the whole of Nigeria and every Nigerian.

“And therefore, the whole system whereby high political offices are given as a reward for those who were political activists, I don’t believe that that is the best way to move the nation forward.

“I would say, now that you (Tinubu) have been declared the President of Nigeria, sit down comfortably on that chair. As a religious leader, I would say God has allowed you on that chair. If God puts you there, you must then know that he is watching you and that He will be asking you what you did on that chair.”

