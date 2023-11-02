Even If I Stop Music Today, My Name Will Still Be In Afrobeats Bible – Rema

Talented Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has opined that even if he decided to quit music today, his name would still be in the Afrobeats Hall of Fame.

The singer who recently performed at the 2023 Ballon d’Or event noted that he is considering leaving music at the moment, but however he has earned a lot of recognition for his name being stamped in the Afrobeats Bible.

Rema who was featured on the cover of the fourth edition of The New Wave issue of i-D Magazine said I’m not saying I want to stop. But if I say I want to stop right now, my name is still going to be on the Afrobeats bible

“If there is an Afrobeats bible to be dropped. I’ll literally be in the New Testament, on the front page.”

The young musician also recalled how he had been ridiculed by fans people because of his soundtrack which had Bollywood lilt to it when he gained prominence in 2019.

“Everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it.

“They called me Indian Boy; I went to India. I’m the first artist to shut down four cities in India, 5000 capacity and above.

“No one can deny that I’ve impacted Afrobeats on a global scale,”