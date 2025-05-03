Evelyn Joshua: S’Africa Revival Is God’s Answer To Prayers

Share

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, spiritual leader of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has described the upcoming revival in South Africa as God’s answer to the heartfelt prayers of many believers.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated event tagged “Holy Spirit Visitation with Pastor Evelyn Joshua”, she assured that the programme would uphold the divine standards set by Christ’s ministry.

“I believe that the Holy Spirit Visitation in South Africa is God’s answer to many people’s prayers. Nothing short of the standard in Christ’s Ministry will transpire.

“The sick will be healed, the oppressed shall be delivered, the weak shall be strengthened, and the lost shall be saved. The works will speak for themselves, as reflected in John 7:38,” she stated.

The revival, scheduled for Friday, May 16 at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg, is expected to be a life-changing encounter featuring deliverance, healing, breakthroughs, and salvation in the name of Jesus Christ.

According to a statement from SCOAN, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, alongside SCOAN evangelists, will minister to a diverse audience comprising both South Africans and international worshippers, all seeking divine touch and transformation.

“Across the nation, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation as multitudes prepare for miraculous encounters,” the statement noted.

Since the passing of Prophet T.B. Joshua, Pastor Evelyn Joshua has led several international crusades in countries including Spain, Kenya, Zambia, and most recently, Argentina.

Notably, SCOAN’s previous outreach in Johannesburg in August 2022 drew massive crowds and yielded testimonies of healing, deliverance, and restoration.

2025 revival, which will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, is projected to surpass previous gatherings, as faith-filled crowds await a mighty move of God.

“The Holy Spirit Visitation is not just an event — it is a divine appointment, a moment where heaven meets earth and lives are forever changed,” the statement added.

