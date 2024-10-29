Evelyn Joshua Rouses Spiritual Awakening In Argentina

Share

The face of apostolic revival is changing in Argentina. A new wind of change, blowing across the entire Latin America’s with the crusade of Pastor Evelyn Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations SCOAN just held at Portal Del Cielo in Resistencia, Chaco in Argentina.

Portal Del Cielo (door of heaven) as the name of the venue implies became symbolic for the new birth in which over 80, 000 predominantly white people that attended the two-day power-packed revival were held spell bound! Obviously there must have been some intuitive awakening in the people.

Twenty four hours before the event, scores of people were already arriving at the premises, spending the night under the outside canopy not minding the 19 degree centigrade of the cold weather gripping the jugular of the land as they couldn’t access the venue till the day of the event. The expectation is palpably high.

The crowd was unimaginable. The venue was filled to the brim. The surrounding open fields, of about five acres of land, apart from the inside bowl suddenly became an emergency additional overflow for a myriad of people who could neither find a place to sit nor stand inside the main bowl.

Pastor Evelyn Joshua had earlier in her message told the audience about God’s good mission of love for mankind and the wind of change that was about to blow in the country.

Touched by the enthusiasm of the crowd who were ardently seeking the face of God, Pastor Joshua assured them that God would never disappoint anyone who genuinely put his or trust in Him. “A time for God is a time for renewal. The glorious hour for the turnaround in your challenges has come.

Get ready for God’s shower of blessings upon your lives and the land,” Pastor Evelyn Joshua stated. Quoting profusely from the books of Hebrew, Romans, John, Mark and Psalms, the woman of God enjoined the people to yield their hearts to the words of God and make His words the standard for their lives.

“You must maintain a close relationship with God and you must be of unconditional love and active faith to flow in God’s will without which you cannot achieve anything from God,” she further stated, adding: “Without a genuine love, God can never entrust anyone with His power.”

As expected the crusade was a dream fulfilled for the people who were yearning for deliverance, healing, blessings and salvation.

In a reminiscence of the Pentecost, the venue was turned upside down with the rainfall of deliverance for the souls under the demonic grip of Satan, just as healings were taking place simultaneously from several people who were there with various afflictions, diseases including mental cases, paralysis, those in crutches and all forms of challenges whether marital, drug addiction, sexual pervasion, suicidal spirits among others.

Several people were violently rolling on the floor, uncountable demonised people were manifesting just as many others were vomiting all evil things in their stomachs with tumultuous and cacophonic noises!

Some were energetically hissing or mewing; barking or yelling with all orgies of hubble-bubbles, hullabaloos with ferociously terrifying countenances!

It was really a tough time for SCOAN’S ushers who were almost overwhelmed by the crowd of satanic victims arrested by the Holy Spirit. Several people from the neighbouring countries such as Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia, among others were visibly present.

Hear Pastor Willy Gancia with three other pastors from Brazil: “We are happy to witness this move of God here in the hand of Pastor Evelyn Joshua. We thank God for the grace upon her life.

We all knew Prophet TB Joshua as a true man of God for we witnessed and had direct experience with him while on earth. Our joy is full. This is a new beginning for the land of Argentina.

Thank God that we are partakers of the blessings in this crusade.” Fredi Marcel Bianchi from Uruguay said: “We are plenty here from our country to partake of the blessings in this crusade.

We know that God is with this ministry of TB Joshua and you can see that enormous grace upon Pastor Evelyn Joshua. We in Uruguay don’t want to be passed by.

The presence of God here is real; for we can see the moves of the Holy Spirit”. Monica Yopice, a leader from Chile, said: “We are quite familiar with this ministry and we know all the devices of Satan against it. We are grateful to God that His holy name has continued to be glorified in SCOAN.

Blessed are they that have their eyes clearly open to see God’s presence with the ministry. We are here for the blessings because in every occasion such as this, the blessings of God upon the people cannot be underestimated.

We are grateful to God for being here.” Argentines were particularly happy for the crusade experience as such had never occurred in their land.

It was like a national festival as people came from all nooks and crannies for the crusade. Christians and none Christians in their thousands were in the crusade. Residents of Resistencia were particularly elated for hosting the crusade which has brought a lot of transformation to the lives of the people.

Guillermo Alejandra, a prominent community leader, said: “This is a great event in our life here. What we could see happening practically was beyond explanation. I am happy to witness the crusade. It’s a blessing for the Argentines.”

A medical practitioner, Dr Elisa Mbango from Angola living in Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, said: “I flew down here to partake in this crusade. It’s what directed me to come.

God is with Evelyn Joshua. I know coming to attend is a blessing for me”. A Pastor Juan Juorez had this to say: “God is awesome. I am happy this is happening in our land. I thank God for showing us this great mercy. What a great blessing to our land especially at this time.” Argentina is a country in South America with an area of 2,780,400km.

Second largest country in South America after Brazil; the fourth largest in America and the eighth in the world. Argentina has its own unsalutary enormous shares in the economic and social problems confronting the world today.

Many dignitaries from all walks of life attended the crusade including Carmel Britto, President of the Chaco Province Chamber of Deputies, Jorge Gomez, a government minister, Roy Nikishch, Mayor of Resistencia, Gracias Pedro Luis, Director or Worship and Affairs, Fernando Tometo, Commissioner of Police, Veronica Liliana Mazzaroly, Minister of Tourism, Lt-Col. Santiago Villagra, Pablo Mujica, Secretary of Human Development, Javier Pinero, Director of Worship Affairs in Resistencia, Pastors Robert Acosta, Susan Perez, Jorge Ledesma and Alicia Ladesma among several others.

A predominantly Christian country but where the apostolic fire has been in abeyance, Pastor Evelyn Joshua has rekindled hope and lightened the fire of Christian revival not only in Argentina but the entire Latin America’s to the people’s delight. It’s the dawn of a new Christian era.

Share

Please follow and like us: