Evelyn Joshua receives multiple awards

Pastor Evelyn Joshua has been honoured with multiple awards for her dedication to the service of God and humanity.

The cleric received the awards in a gallant and joyful show of gratitude for the crusade held in Argentina by the Synagogue Church Of All Nations SCOAN along with its landmark charity programme for the “poorest of the poor” in the country, the church media made known in a statement made available by Mr. Dare Adejumo.

At the crusade officially recognised as an event of public interest by the various government bodies, Pastor Joshua received the “Key of the city of Resistencia in CHACO Province” from the Mayor of the city, Abelardo Nokckich, the statement noted.

Adding that the “key” makes her the first among equals, a distinguished personality and a very important “citizen” of the Argentine city.

The other awards were from the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of CHACO, Mrs Carmen Delgado Britto in recognition of the Crusade as “a special event and a great thing for the Province by law” and by the Governor of the province Mr. Leandro Zdero.

Accepting the Awards, Evelyn Joshua who was visibly surprised by the Awards, expressed her deep gratitude to the nation and the Awarders.

She stated:”It’s God’s command that we should be here to demonstrate His love physically and spiritually. I dedicate these Awards to the Christians in Argentina who are striving and yearning to be like our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. That you may continue to grow in faith, spirit and words of God. I thank the Argentine government and all the various authorities that considered me fit for the awards.”

She prayed for a glorious turnaround and God’s blessings for the land.

The statement added: “The two-day Crusade was a high watershed in the Christian’s experience in Argentina. Major dignitaries at the event include the Provincial Deputy, Mr Paola Beneitez, The Minister of Justice, Labour and Human Rights Mr Jorge Gomez, the Director of Religious Affairs for the Province, Mr Pedro Garcia and the Director of Religious Affairs for the municipality of Resistencia, Mr. Javier Pinero.

“Apart from rejuvenating and invigorating the early Apostolic age revival in a country where Christianity was gradually becoming a mere social gathering, Evelyn Joshua Crusade made the physiognomy of Christianity deal with the avalanche of miracles, healings, deliverances, blessings and salvation of several human souls happening simultaneously and practically during the Crusade.”

