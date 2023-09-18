Eve Esin, Others React As Mohbad’s Father Support Naira Marley

As more and more evidence has continued to emerge on the cause of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s death, Nollywood actress, Eve Esin among other social media users has questioned the late singer’s father for supporting Naira Marley’s assault on his son.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a lot of videos and pictures have emerged online indicating that the late 27-year-old singer, Mohbad was bullied and assaulted by his former record label boss, Naira Marley while he was alive.

However, in a viral video, his father justified Naira Marley’s actions, claiming that Naira Marley was merely trying to correct him, but his son refused to listen.

He described Naira Marley as a kind person who wanted the best for his son and wanted to prove his superiority to Mohbad.

“Naira Marley didn’t kill my son Mohbad. All Naira Marley and Sam Larry were doing was just to ruffle Mohbad up a little so that he would know that Naira Marley was his Oga and he would ‘Dobale’ for him and be humble and listen.

“I don’t think Naira Marley would ever go as far as killing my son”.

Responding to Mohbad’s father’s claims, Eve Esin said, “What a father”.

@Emini Kabex wrote, “May our parents not be the weapon fashioned against us

@The Food Networking wrote, “Definitely not his father. This one na bastard daddy.

@Ekwutousi wrote, “At this point, we are Mohbad’s family

@Sweezy wrote, “Sure say na him papa be this sef

@ Kokun Foundation wrote, “Erase this man, My people. Please all your support should go to Mohbad’s wife and his son that’s the best we can give Mohbad right now. Soonest he would get justice