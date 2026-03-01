Evarichane Partners De Olympia For Test Of Strength

Evarichane Hope Foundation recently partnered with De Olympia Open Air Gym to host a “Test of Strength and Fitness” competition at the Anthony Village facility.

The event attracted a large turnout of athletes from the neighbourhood and featured Strongman contests, powerlifting, functional fitness challenges and field athletic events.

Demonstrating tangible support for grassroots athletes, the foundation awarded cash prizes to top performers. The winner received N250,000, second place earned N150,000, while third place took home N100,000. Competitors placed fourth to 13th received N10,000 each.

Female athletes were also recognised, with the top two earning N30,000 and N20,000 respectively. The founder of the foundation, Richard Segun Ekhorutomwen, described the financial rewards as deliberate encouragement aimed at motivating young athletes to remain focused and committed to their sporting pursuits.

“We are largely sports-driven because many youths in our community are passionate about it,” he said. “Supporting them financially and publicly recognising their efforts inspires greater participation and dedication.”

Beyond competitions, the foundation continues to promote fitness as a lifestyle, urging residents to prioritise physical wellbeing. According to Ekhorutomwen, regular exercise can help prevent avoidable health challenges, adding that the turnout at the recent event reflected growing awareness within the community.

Although sports remain a primary engagement tool, the foundation also runs other youth-focused initiatives. During the last long holiday, over 40 children benefited from a free summer training programme designed to develop creative skills.