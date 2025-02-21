Evans: Notorious Kidnapper-turnedteacher Seeks Mercy In Plea Bargain

Share

Convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has told the Lagos State High Court at Tafa Balewa Square that he is now a certified teacher at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after obtaining a Diploma in Economics.

Evans, who once terrorised the nation with high-profile kidnappings, said he has turned a new leaf and is seeking a plea bargain on compassionate grounds.

As part of his offer, he pledged to surrender his 14 brand-new trucks to the Lagos State Government for sale, with the proceeds to be given to the victims of his crimes.

This marked the second time Evans has requested a plea bargain in court. On January 30, 2025, he approached Justice Adenike Coker of the Ikeja High Court with a similar appeal.

Evans is currently facing five criminal cases across different Lagos State high courts. Two of these have already resulted in convictions—one carrying a life sentence and another a 14-year prison term.

Represented by his lawyer, Mr Etudo Emefo, Evans told Justice Sherifat Sonaike, that he deeply regrets his past actions and has undergone a transformation during his incarceration at Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

He disclosed that he was granted a Federal Government scholarship while in prison, which enabled him to further his education.

As a result, he obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics from Yewa College of Education and now teaches fellow inmates.

Share

Please follow and like us: