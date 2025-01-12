Evangelist Owolabi Mobilizes Support For Bankefa

Share

The leader of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), House of God Province, Evangelist Victor Owolabi, has rallied support for popular Nigerian actor, Bankefa.

Evangelist Owolabi, popularly known as the ‘God of 1930’, recently demonstrated the power of faith and community as he prayed for the miraculous healing of Bankefa who had been suffering from a debilitating stroke.

Bakefa, beloved by fans for his exceptional talent and contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry, had been battling the condition for months, leaving him unable to work and struggling financially.

After hearing about his plight, Evangelist Owolabi invited Bankefa to a special prayer session, where he prayed for his healing. And to the amazement of all present, Bakefa began to regain his strength and mobility, a testament to the power of prayer and faith. The miraculous healing was a moment of joy and renewed hope for the actor and his family.

In addition to his prayers, Evangelist Owolabi took steps to ensure Bakefa’s well-being by leveraging his vast online community on TikTok and Facebook, including Nigerians in the Diaspora, to raise funds for the actor. The fundraising was an overwhelming success, providing Bankefa with financial support to aid his recovery and ongoing care.

Speaking about the healing and support, Evangelist Owolabi said: ” God’s power knows no boundaries, and His miracles are for all who believe. When I saw Bakefa’s condition, I knew God would heal him. But beyond healing, it is our duty as believers to support one another in practical ways. I am grateful to everyone who contributed to helping him start afresh.”

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Bakefa shared his heartfelt thanks, saying: “I thought my career and life were over, but God used Evangelist Owolabi to restore my health and hope. I also thank everyone who contributed to the fundraiser, it means the world to me. May God bless you all.”

The story of Bakefa’s healing has inspired countless people and reaffirmed the enduring faith and generosity of Evangelist Owolabi and his ministry. Known for his dedication to prayer, healing, and charity, Evangelist Owolabi continues to impact lives across Nigeria and beyond.

