Evangelist, 5 Others to Die for Robbery

Thirteen years after they successfully robbed two banks in Ondo State, a popular evangelist in Akure, Adewale Adelu, and five others have been sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery. Also convicted for conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and armed robbery by Justice Yemi Fasanmi are Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho.

Justice Fasanmi, in his judgement, handed down the death sentence to the convicts for robbing two commercial banks in Akure and Idanre, 13 years ago. The convicts were arraigned on July 14, 2022, on four counts bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms. They were said to have committed the offences on November 19 and December 8, 2011 in Akure and Idanre.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Kayode Salami told the court that the convicts and others while armed with AK-47 guns, dynamite, and other dangerous weapons at Oyemekun road, Akure, conspired to attack and rob Diamond Bank Plc, where they carted away the sum of N30 million and different brands of phones, including other valuable properties. The convicts on December 8, 2011, at 2 pm, were also alleged to have robbed First Bank Plc at Yaba Road, Idanre, where they took away the sum of N4 million.

Salami further said the defendants and others at large at- tacked a church around Adaba FM, Ilara-Mokin at 12:45 pm, and robbed two pastors, Jeremiah Adanlawo and D.O Ajayi of their cars with number plates JU522EKY and JV322EKY respectively. According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 6b, 12a, and b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences against them.

During the trial, one of the witnesses, a staff in one of the banks, narrated that the armed robbers gained entrance into the banking hall while armed with guns. In his testimony, the bank official said, “We suddenly heard continuous gunshots in the bank premises. And they thereafter, blasted the entrance of the bank to gain access to the banking hall. “One of the robbers who was masked, asked me to open the box and he packed away all the money in the box, including naira and dollars. And in the process, a policeman identified as Olowoyelu was shot dead.”

The convicts, in their separate confessional statements all admitted to taking part in the robbery operations in Akure and Idanre while they explained the individual roles they played.