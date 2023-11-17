Evang Ebuka Obi Floats Online TV, To Expand Missionary Vision

The spiritual head of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) based at Ago Okota in Lagos, Evangelist Chukwu Ebuka Obi has unveiled an online television called Seraphic Television.

The Seraphic TV situated in the vibrant heart of Lagos, Nigeria, emerges as a radiant beacon of the vibrant man of God. “In this tapestry of divine connection and spiritual enlightenment, the channel transcends its role as a mere broadcast entity, embodying a profound mission that reverberates throughout the spiritual landscape,” says Evang Obi.

Unveiling the Television platform to the public, the clergyman said, “It is not merely a platform; it’s an intricate tapestry woven under the guidance of Evangelist Ebuka Obi, the esteemed leader of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach.

With a divine purpose, the channel serves as a direct-to-customer online live-streaming platform, breathing life into the special activities of ZPMO with vibrancy and purpose.

“Under my visionary leadership, Seraphic Television is committed to excellence. It stands as a testament to the channel’s dedication to presenting Christian and prophetic programs that resonate with a diverse audience. This commitment extends beyond entertainment, encompassing wholesome, family-oriented shows imbued with high morals and ethical values, fostering unity within families,” says the clergyman.

Speaking further, he said, “As the virtual gateway to the spiritual realm, Seraphic Television, guided by Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s wisdom, takes pride in broadcasting live-streaming church services, deliverances, testimonials, and thought-provoking discussions. Each program is meticulously curated to evoke faith, creating an immersive experience that transcends the screen.

“In the divine journey of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi stands as the spiritual compass. My compassionate and wise leadership infuses Seraphic Television with a profound sense of purpose.

As the channel becomes a conduit for propagating the Word of God, my influence is evident in every broadcast, spreading love, hope, and spiritual enlightenment,” he said.

Speaking on the global impact rooted in Lagos, Evang Ebuka Obi said that the TV situated in Ago, Okota Lagos, transcends local boundaries, adding that the online TV becomes a global platform, connecting hearts and souls worldwide.

“This divine mission has its roots in Lagos but extends far beyond, carrying the message of faith, family bonds, and prophetic wisdom to every corner of the globe,” remarked Ebuka Obi.

The clergyman also noted that in the intricate weave of Seraphic Television’s programming, his leadership is the golden thread that transcends vision, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the divine mission that illuminates the spiritual landscape, creating a masterpiece that resonates with faith, family, and prophetic insight.

“Join us on this profound journey, where each broadcast is a brush stroke, painting a picture of inspiration and spiritual awakening under the guiding light of a renowned man of God, Evangelist Ebuka Obi,” he said.