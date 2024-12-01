Evang Adaramola Storms Akure With ‘Night of Change’ Crusade

Share

Renowned Evangelist, Pastor Moses Kayode Adaramola, will on Friday, December 6 storm Akure, the Ondo State capital, for a one-night spiritual crusade to pray against the economic downturn in the country.

Adaramola, the General Overseer of Life Bible Church, would pray for the transformation of individual attendees, the state, and the nation at large.

Addressing newsmen on the planned one-night event, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Pastor Kayode Falade, said that the crusade would be a catalyst for the transformation and restoration of participants through the ministering and prayer by Pastor Adaramola and another minister of God that would be minister along with him.

Tagged: “Night of Change,” Falade said the programme is an annual event organised by the man of God for people to commit their lives and New Year into God’s hand.

Falade disclosed that at the crusade, offerings are not collected from the congregation, saying God gives deliverance, healing, restoration and transformation through His anointed free of – charge.

He said: “This year’s event promises to be a catalyst for transformation, as the anointed man of God, renowned evangelist, and highly respected ambassador of Christ, Pastor M.K. Adaramola, takes the stage to minister healing, miracles, and restoration to thousands of participants.

“Night of Change is more than just an event; it’s an encounter with the supernatural power of God. The programme will feature powerful ministrations, inspiring testimonies, and special messages from renowned servants of the Lord, including Pastor Gbenga Oyebade, Pastor Emmanuel Adelayi, and others.

“We expect outpouring of God’s spirit, resulting in healings, deliverances and transformation.

This year’s Night of Change will also feature for the first time a gospel Drama Evangelist, Philip Oyeleye, popularly known as Rambo in The Abattoir.

“Rambo’s presence is expected to add a unique flavour to the programme and inspire attendees to stand strong in their faith.

“Ministering powerfully in songs are Minister Muyiwa Famuyide, Toluwalase Dolapo (E bami ki), Esther Afolabi, Funmi Williams, and Femi Ajibola.”

Falade invited the public to join the conversation on social media and to attend the programme, promising that “it will be an unforgettable night of worship, prayer, and empowerment as we pray for healing of various cases, pray for Ondo state and Nigeria and commit 2025 into God’s hand for a better year.”

